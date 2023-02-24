COAL TOWNSHIP — Joe Hile finished with a game-high 19 points for Shamokin as the Indians rolled to a 73-40 win over Montoursville in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night.
Case Lichty drained two 3-pointers and scored 18 points to go along with four assists. Jennsyn Shuey scored 15 points and grabbed a team-high eight boards.
The Indians (18-7) closed out the first half on a 17-2 run with 3:13 remaining in the second quarter as they lead 40-18 at halftime.
Shamokin will face fourth seed Lewisburg in the semifinals next week, date and site will be determined. The Green Dragons won their quarterfinal game as they knocked off Mifflinburg 66-54 on Friday night.
PIAA District IV Class 4A Quarterfinals
Shamokin 73, Montoursville 40
#1 Shamokin (18-7) 73
Jennsyn Shuey 6 2-2 15; Joe Hile 7 5-5 19; Case Lichty 7 2-3 18; Rylan Price 3 2-2 9; Conner Mattern 1 0-0 2; Andrew Leffler 0 2-2 2; Brett Nye 1 3-3 5; Gavin Renn 0 2-2 2; Daniel Worhach 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 19-21 73.
3-point goals: Lichty 2, Price, Shuey.
Did not score: Cameron Annis, Jason Leiby.
#8 Montoursville (7-16) 40
Bryce Eberhart 2 6-6 11; Quinn Ranck 5 2-2 14; Tanner Menne 2 0-2 4; Wyatt Fry 0 2-2 2; Shea Ulmer 1 0-0 3; Jimmy Mussina 1 0-0 2; Nason Tran 0 2-2 2; Kacen Engle 0 1-2 1; Todd Crawford 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 14-18 40.
3-point goals: Ranck 2, Eberhart, Ranck.
Did not score: Gavin Cott, Matthew Conklin, Aiden Wallace, Connor Imbro, Shaw Simpson.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;5;13;16;6 — 40
Shamokin;16;24;18;15 — 73