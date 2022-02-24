COAL TOWNSHIP — Ella DeWald is old enough to remember when a Danville-Shamokin girls basketball game was the hottest ticket in District 4, regular-season or playoffs.
It was only two years ago when she was an Ironmen freshman, but still.
On Thursday, DeWald did her best to fan the matchup's embers, right down to a stunning last-second 3-pointer that pushed the top-seeded Indians to overtime.
Shamokin, also with hardly anyone steeped in the rivalry, regrouped and survived the upset bid, 38-34, in a District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal.
"I think (the Ironmen) came into this like they were 0-0, and they really wanted it," said Indians freshman center Delilah Nazih, who had a team-high 14 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks. "We definitely had some mistakes, but we didn't give up. I will give credit to them; they really played well. They really stepped it up."
Danville wasn't 0-0, of course. It was 4-18 and in the tournament field only because the district filled an eight-team bracket. Thursday's loss was the Ironmen's fifth in a row to end the season, three of them to Shamokin in a span of 20 days, but easily the closest.
"We played great, didn't we?" said Danville second-year coach Wayne Renz. "We knew coming in, with our record and their record, they wouldn't change anything. We changed everything ... and I couldn't ask for anything more."
"We were all fire," DeWald added. "We had nothing to lose — we're the eighth seed — so just come out all-or-nothing. We all had that mentality."
The Ironmen threw a box-and-one defense at Indians sophomore point guard Carly Nye, who averaged 15.5 points in their first two meetings. Nye didn't score until 6.8 seconds remained in overtime when she drained the clinching free throws.
Danville also changed its offensive set to spread the court, hoping DeWald's dribble penetration would bait Shamokin into foul trouble. It didn't materialize, and Shamokin exploited the Ironmen's 1-of-14 start for a 10-5 lead.
"Nazih is a good, freshman player and she's aggressive," said Renz. "We said, 'Let's charge at her — we'll take the chance on getting an offensive foul — and force her to play the way she plays. We didn't get that call."
DeWald ended a nearly 6-minute drought with a putback early in the second quarter, and senior Savannah Dowd's mid-range shot made it 10-9. From there, the Ironmen hung close until Nazih scored eight consecutive points in the final 2 minutes of the half to put Shamokin up 22-17. Nazih managed to bank in a 3-pointer from the right corner in the run, finishing with 12 first-half points.
"I didn't start out playing well," she said, "but at the start of the second quarter I said, 'I'm ready now to play like I know I can play.'"
The Indians shot 1-for-9 in the third period, and Danville pulled within 24-23. Danville then opened the fourth with its own 1-for-9 stretch, and the Indians led 30-25 with 1:36 to play.
"When we went up five, we didn't take care of the ball. I think we could have pulled away there," said Shamokin first-year coach Chris Venna. "And then Ella DeWald hit an amazing shot. All the credit to her. I don't think we didn't do what we were supposed to do on it. She hit a great shot."
DeWald buried a 3-pointer from the right wing before Indians sophomore Ally Waugh made two foul shots. Danville's Theresa Amarante hit the first of two free throws for 32-29. Nazih rebounded the ensuing miss, but she couldn't convert a one-and-one on the other end. Danville called timeout on the left wing with 8.9 seconds left.
"Coach is like, 'We need to make a 3, what should we do?' I'm like, 'We need to stack up, we need to set a screen and whoever gets the shot, take it with confidence,'" said DeWald. "That's exactly what happened."
Grace Everett made a short inbound pass to DeWald, who caught the ball in traffic, wheeled to her left toward the top-left side of the arc, and let the ball go between a pair of defenders. The ball banked in for a career-best 21 points to go with 13 rebounds and four blocks.
"When it left my hand, I was like, 'Aw, geez,'" she said, "but then it went off the backboard and in!"
Des Michaels, who had 10 points and 14 boards for the Indians, found Waugh underneath for the first bucket of OT. Madi Lippay then put Shamokin up 36-32 with a driving layup while Danville opened 0-for-3.
Dowd passed out of a double-team in the paint to Everett for a baseline jumper, and Michaels missed a front-end, giving Danville a chance at 36-34 with 25.3 seconds to play. Waugh poked away the ball for the Indians, and Nye clinched the win at the line.
"We were fortunate to pull it off," said Venna.
Shamokin (18-5) will play fifth-seeded Milton (11-12) in next week's semifinals. The Black Panthers beat Jersey Shore, 37-28, for their first district win since the 2011 Class 3A final.
Danville finished 4-19.
"Honestly, when you have the record we have and you're in this position, you get an opportunity, what we talked about is taking advantage of it," said Renz. "We thought we could win ... and we had our shots. We had plenty of shots."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
QUARTERFINAL
SHAMOKIN 38, DANVILLE 34, OT
Danville (4-19) 34
Grace Everett 2 1-2 5, Theresa Amarante 1 1-2 4, Ella DeWald 7 4-4 21, Savannah Dowd 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 6-8 34.
3-point goals: DeWald 3, Amarante.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle, Maddie Sauers, Trinity Willoughby.
Shamokin (18-5) 38
Carly Nye 0 2-2 2, Des Michaels 5 0-1 10, Madi Lippay 2 0-1 4, Ally Waugh 3 2-2 8, Delilah Nazih 4 5-11 14. Totals 14 9-17 38.
3-point goals: Nazih.
Did not score: Anastasia Wetzel.
Score by quarters
Danville;5;12;6;9;2 — 34
Shamokin;10;12;2;8;6 — 38