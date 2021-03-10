Less than two months ago, questions were raised about whether playing a Big Ten Tournament, or any conference tournament, was worth the risk.
COVID-19 cases were still raging across the Midwest and around the country in early January. But between social distancing efforts, masks and vaccinations, case totals have dropped dramatically over the last six weeks.
As a result, the Big Ten won’t just play a postseason tournament beginning today, but will play in front of limited fans, with a maximum crowd of 8,000 allowed at 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium. The event was moved from Chicago to Indianapolis a month ago and will serve as an appetizer for the main course, which is the all-Indiana NCAA Tournament that will begin March 17 at venues across the state.
Big Ten teams that are eliminated before Sunday’s final that are NCAA Tournament bound have been encouraged to stay in Indianapolis to begin the quarantine process inside the NCAA Tournament bubble, which will be set up at hotels in the downtown area.
Michigan, Illinois and Iowa won’t just be battling for the Big Ten Tournament crown but a chance to lock up potential NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds. As in any postseason tournament, surprises could develop as well.
Here’s are five storylines entering this week’s Big Ten Tournament:
Cavernous surroundings
For the first time in the history of the Big Ten Tournament, the event will be held in a football stadium rather than a traditional basketball arena. The more spacious background with limited fans could make shooting tricky.
“You could really see some teams struggle shooting the ball,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his radio show Monday.
The Hoosiers have hit a late-season shooting slump, going 7-of-43 from 3-point range in their last two games.
“It’s tough to shoot at times when you are not used to it,” Miller said. “With no people there, everybody is going to have to have the same deal.”
Bubble teams
Seven teams enter Big Ten Tournament play securely in the NCAA Tournament field of 68. But the contest between eight-seed Michigan State and nine-seed Maryland on Thursday could end up being an elimination game.
Maryland (15-12, 9-11 Big Ten) struggled in the first week of March, closing the regular season with back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Penn State. Michigan State (15-11, 9-11) is on somewhat more solid footing after an upset of No. 3 Michigan to close the regular season, but one more win would make the Spartans feel more comfortable on Selection Sunday.
Michigan State has a string of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach Tom Izzo, which dates back to 1997-98.
Potential darkhorses
Wisconsin and Ohio State have struggled late in the regular season. But the sixth-seeded Badgers and fifth-seeded Buckeyes have favorable enough brackets to advance deep into the tournament.
If Wisconsin can get past the winner of the Penn State-Nebraska game, the Badgers will get a rematch with third-seed Iowa, with the Hawkeyes likely down second-leading scorer Joe Wieskamp.
Ohio State, if it can get past the winner of Minnesota-Northwestern, may have a tougher task against fourth-seed Purdue.
Both teams are capable of reaching the semifinals. Winning four games in four days in a Big Ten Tournament is difficult but not unprecedented.
Michigan won the 2017 Big Ten Tournament with four wins in four days as an eight seed, which began with its team plane sliding off the runaway in a minor accident while traveling to the tournament in Washington, D.C.
Fans in the stands
For the first time since conference play began, Big Ten teams will play in front of a crowd not limited to family and friends. Even with a maximum capacity of 11.4% at Lucas Oil Stadium, there could be enough crowd noise to spur on teams if they go on a run.
Both Purdue and Indiana could wind up with more fans than most given their proximity in-state, though IU’s recent five-game losing skid could impact fan turnout for the Hoosiers.
Star power
Most of the reason the Big Ten has emerged as the strongest conference in the country rests in its players. Iowa forward Luka Garza is expected to garner national player of the year honors from several organizations, while Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu has developed a knack for hitting big shots in big moments. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson is among the best freshmen in the country.
The tournament will serve as a chance for those standout players to deliver more big moments and strengthen their games before the NCAA Tournament.