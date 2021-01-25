The Associated Press
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville barely avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday.
Evans’ driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. But Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would’ve given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.
Evans scored 25 points for Louisville (14-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run to push back in front and set up a tense finish.
Conti scored 13 points while Raca had 12 to lead the Demon Deacons (7-6, 4-5), who erased an early nine-point deficit by getting on the boards.
n No. 2 N.C. State 89,
Virginia Tech 87
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kai Crutchfield scored 10 of her 20 points in the last 4½ minutes, Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 23 points, and North Carolina State rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated, beating Virginia Tech.
The Wolfpack (11-0, 6-0 ACC) hadn’t played since Jan. 3, and the three-week layoff showed. The lone absence related to the coronavirus test or contract tracing was a big one, with standout center Elissa Cunane missing the game. She is likely out for at least the next game, also against the Hokies.
Georgia Amoore’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds to play for Virginia Tech (7-7, 2-7) cut the gap to 88-87 before Raina Perez hit a free throw for the Wolfpack. A heave from near midcourt was well off the mark.
n No. 4 South Carolina 69,
LSU 65
BATON ROUGE, La. — Aliyah Boston scored 11 of her 20 points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds to help South Carolina secure a victory over LSU.
Destanni Henderson added 16 points and eight assists, while Zia Cooke had 11 points for South Carolina (12-1, 7-0 SEC), which won its 26th straight game against conference competition.
n No. 6 Stanford 86,
Southern California 59
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Haley Jones had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kiana Williams knocked down five 3-pointers on the way to 16 points, and Stanford bounced back from consecutive defeats and its lone two losses of the season to beat USC.
Freshman Cameron Brink grabbed nine rebounds and Anna Wilson seven boards and eight points as the Cardinal held a 53-22 advantage on the glass.
n No. 8 Texas A&M 70,
Missouri 66
COLUMBIA, Mo. — N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson led a balanced attack with 14 points apiece, and Jones grabbed 18 rebounds as Texas A&M held off Missouri.
Jordan Nixon and Distiny Pitts each made a pair of free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win.
n No. 25 Tennessee 70,
No. 12 Kentucky 53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tamari Key scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Rennia Davis added 15 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and Tennessee throttled Kentucky.
The Lady Vols (10-3, 4-1 SEC) took control in the third quarter when Key scored the first six points of the second half to start an 11-1 run for a 38-23 lead.
n No. 13 Oregon 69,
Washington 52
EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Lydia Giomi added a double-double off the bench, and Oregon defeated Washington.
Giomi had 11 points and 10 rebounds and fellow reserve Sydney Parrish added 12 points for the short-handed Ducks (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12 Conference), who were without starters Nyara Sabally and Erin Boley, who had made 84 consecutive starts.
n No. 16 Indiana 74,
No. 21 Northwestern 61
EVANSTON, Ill. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Indiana took over after trailing by 13 midway through the fourth quarter to beat Northwestern.
The Hoosiers (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten) came to life after Sydney Wood’s layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter.
n No. 20 Gonzaga 79,
Portland 61
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting and Jenn Wirth scored 14, and Gonzaga beat Portland for its 12th-straight win.
Gonzaga’s Jill Townsend scored 11 and 10-different Bulldogs players entered the scoring column. Gonzaga (12-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference) shot 58% (29-for-50), and broke the game open with a 24-8 second-quarter charge.
n Clemson 86,
No. 23 Syracuse 77, OT
Kendall Spray scored 24 points with seven 3-pointers, Amari Robinson added 23 and short-handed Clemson upended Syracuse after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.
The Tigers were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter and 20-9 in the fourth before scoring 16 points in overtime to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Orange for the first time ever in 10 tries.
Delicia Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Clemson (9-5, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Kiara Lewis scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Emily Engstler added 17 and nine for the Orange (7-3, 4-3), who were playing their fourth game in eight days after going more than three weeks without a game.