The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins 8-7 on Wednesday.
Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh for his fourth career multi-homer game. His previous was last Wednesday against the Twins in Detroit.
Relievers Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Alex Lange and Will Vest combined for 51/3 innings of scoreless relief. Holton (2-2) earned the win by striking out five in 21/3 perfect innings.
Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins. Kerry Carpenter added a solo shot for Detroit.
Jax (5-7) took the loss, surrendering four earned runs on three hits.
INTERLEAGUE
Braves 2, Yankees 0
ATLANTA — Charlie Morton recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer, and Atlanta beat New York to complete a three-game sweep and give the struggling Yankees their first losing record of the season.
New York (60-61) was left with a five-game losing streak after being outscored 18-3 in the sweep, capped by back-to-back shutouts. The Braves (78-42) have thrown four shutouts in their last seven games to boost the majors’ best record.
Morton (12-10) allowed four hits with one walk as he struck out at least 10 batters for the 26th time in his career. His only previous double-digit strikeout game this season came with 10 in a 12-0 win at Texas on May 15.
Rookie right-hander Randy Vásquez (2-2) allowed two runs in 31/3 innings in his fourth career start for the Yankees.
Rays 6, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Luke Raley had the first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in Tampa Bay history, and Aaron Civale (6-3) pitched six strong innings for his first victory since being acquired at the trade deadline.
Isaac Paredes had three hits, and seven other starters had at least one. Josh Lowe hit his 15th home run leading off the fourth, while Brandon Lowe connected for his 16th as part of a three-run fifth.
Joc Pederson and Johan Camargo had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which has lost six of its last eight games.
Astros 12, Marlins 5
MIAMI — Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning, and Houston built a huge early lead in beating Miami.
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth career triple, and Mauricio Dubón had two hits and two RBIs as Houston banged out 12 hits and took two of three games from Miami.
Justin Verlander (8-6) threw five innings of five-run ball. He gave up nine hits, walked two and struck out two in his third start since he rejoined the Astros at the trade deadline Aug. 1.
Phillies 9, Blue Jays 4
TORONTO — Bryce Harper hit two solo home runs, Aaron Nola pitched five innings and snapped a four-start winless streak, and Philadelphia won for the first time in four games.
Jake Cave added a solo homer, and Nick Castellanos had two hits and an RBI as the Phillies hammered out 11 hits and avoided a sweep in the two-game series north of the border.
Harper went 3-for-4 with a walk in his 25th career multi-homer game and first this season. Nola (10-8) allowed four runs and four hits, including a two-run home run by Daulton Varsho. Nola struck out seven and walked four.
Kevin Gausman (9-7) allowed seven runs, five earned, and seven hits in 51/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four, boosting his AL-leading total to 187.
Nationals 6, Red Sox 2
WASHINGTON — Keibert Ruiz hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Stone Garrett homered twice for the first time in his career, and Washington beat Boston.
After Lane Thomas singled and Joey Meneses was hit by a pitch leading off the eighth, Ruiz drove an 0-1 changeup from Garrett Whitlock (5-4) to right-center to make it 5-2. Two pitches later, Garrett hit a no-doubt, 442-foot liner to center, his ninth of the season. Garrett also homered leading off the fourth.
MacKenzie Gore allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning for Washington. The second-year lefty appeared to have some discomfort on his pitching hand after throwing a first-pitch ball to Trevor Story with one out.
Reds 7, Guardians 2
CINCINNATI — Stuart Fairchild and Matt McLain hit two-run homers in the fourth inning, and Cincinnati handed Cleveland’s Noah Syndergaard his first loss in 10 career starts against the Reds.
TJ Friedl had three hits, scored three runs and made two spectacular catches in center field to back rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3) and help the Reds split the two-game Ohio Cup series.
Abbott didn’t walk anybody while giving up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.
Reds relievers Fernando Cruz, Sam Moll, Derek Law and Alan Busenitz combined to allow three hits in four shutout innings.
Athletics 8, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Zack Gelof had four hits, and Paul Blackburn pitched seven scoreless inning as Oakland beat St. Louis and snapped a nine-game road losing streak.
Gelof had his second career four-hit game — and the second this week — after getting four against Washington on Sunday.
Blackburn (3-3) turned in the longest outing of his season, allowing six hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The A’s, who have the worst record in the majors at 34-87, snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.
Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore (2-5) allowed six runs, five earned, in 41/3 innings. He gave up 10 hits, struck out five and walked three.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 7
DENVER — Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning lifting Arizona past Colorado.
Tommy Pham singled off Tyler Kinley (0-1) to open the eighth inning, and Walker followed with a 425-foot homer to right-center for an 8-7 lead. Walker, who has 28 homers, also homered in the first two games of the series. He has 22 career homers against Colorado, 13 at Coors Field.
Walker had three hits and four RBIs, Nick Ahmed had a three-run triple, and Corbin Carroll had two hits and his 37th stolen base after replacing Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth inning. Gurriel left because of a strained left hip.
Paul Sewald pitched around Charlie Blackmon’s single to open the ninth inning for his 25th save in 29 chances, his fourth save in five days. He has four saves in five chances for Arizona since being acquired from Seattle.
Kyle Nelson (7-3) pitched the seventh for the victory. He was the fifth of seven Arizona pitchers.