The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres is exciting. He also is infuriating.
He sparked the Yankees to an 8-4 Fourth of July win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, hitting a two-run homer in the first inning, and scoring the go-ahead run from first base with a daring dash on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single.
Torres walked against Kyle Gibson (8-6) and was running on a full-count, two-out pitch when Stanton hit a three-hop single up the middle. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign, and slid headfirst across the plate without a throw for a 4-3 lead.
“That was a very instinctive play,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “It gets him in trouble sometimes, and had they thrown him out of the play, you guys would probably be asking about it. Instead, the crowd goes wild. So, it’s that fine line.”
“I saw the outfield really deep.” Torres added. “When I passed the second baseman, I just anticipated a little early.. I know Rojas (gave) me the stop sign. ... If I get out, it’s going to be a bad situation.”
Rangers 6, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings, and AL West-leading Texas had a rain-delayed victory over Boston.
Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk.
Jarren Duran had a triple and double, and Justin Turner an RBI single for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted.
The game was delayed for 1 hour, 47 minutes.
Twins 9, Royals 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler hit a three-run homer while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for Minnestoa against Kansas City.
Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta.
Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings.
A’s 1, Tigers 0, 10 innings
DETROIT — Ryan Noda had an RBI single in the 10th inning as MLB-worst Oakland edged Detroit after being no-hit into the seventh inning.
Jace Peterson bunted pinch-runner Tyler Wade to third to start the 10th. Tyler Horton (0-1) struck out Shea Langeliers for the second out before Noda slapped a single to left — one of just two hits for Oakland in the game — to break the scoreless struggle.
Shintaro Fujinami (5-7) got the win after striking out the side in the ninth. Trevor May pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save.
The Athletics were the last team in baseball to record a shutout.
Blue Jays 4, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Toronto beat Chicago.
Guerrero gave Toronto a 4-3 lead when he connected against Joe Kelly (1-4) after Brandon Belt led off the eighth with a walk. The three-time All-Star went the opposite way on a 2-1 pitch, driving it out to right for his 13th home run.
All-Star Whit Merrifield had two hits and two RBIs, and the Blue Jays got back to winning coming off a three-game sweep by Boston.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 8, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts, and New York beat Arizona.
Scherzer (8-2) gave up three home runs and walked in a run in six innings, but the Mets used the long ball to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision.
Francisco Alvarez hit a 467-foot, two-run homer off Miguel Castro (4-3) in the seventh inning to break Travis D’Arnaud’s single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014.
Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer to help the struggling Mets win their third straight.
Cubs 7, Brewers 6, 11 innings
MILWAUKEE — Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and Chicago pulled out a wild win over Milwaukee in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.
Dansby Swanson homered, and Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double to help the Cubs build a 6-2 cushion. But the Brewers scored twice in the eighth and twice more in the ninth to tie it.
In the bottom of the 10th, pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio was placed at second base as the automatic runner. He tried to score the winning run on Owen Miller’s one-out single to left but was cut down at home by Happ on a call that stood following a replay review.
Marlins 15, Cardinals 2
MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs, and Miami beat St. Louis in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.
Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers.
Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (7-5) struck out eight in six scoreless innings.
Reds 8, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with hits from both sides of the plate, and Cincinnati beat Washington.
Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing.
Jonathan India hit two home runs, Nick Senzel had a three-run shot and the Reds stole five bases. They’ve won three in a row and six of their past seven.
INTERLEAGUE
Guardians 6, Braves 5, 10 innings
CLEVELAND — David Fry had a game-ending hit, and Cleveland stopped Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak in 10 innings.
Fry drove an 0-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Eddie Rosario to score José Ramírez from third base. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-3) intentionally walked Andrés Giménez, bringing Fry to the plate with two outs.
Guardians center fielder Myles Straw threw out Sam Hilliard at the plate to keep the game tied in the top of the inning. Hilliard was the automatic runner and took third on a fly ball. Straw fielded Eddie Rosario’s line drive and made a perfect throw to Fry at the plate for the double play.
Atlanta had won 17 of 18 and 24 of 27. The Braves, who have eight All-Stars, own MLB’s best record (57-28).
Astros 4, Rockies 1
HOUSTON — Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run, and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead Houston over Colorado.
Julks doubled with an RBI after being inserted into the lineup at designated hitter after Jose Altuve was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with discomfort in his left oblique.
Brandon Bielak (4-4) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings for the win.
Mariners 6, Giants 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance, and AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot as Seattle beat San Francisco for its fourth straight win.
Julio Rodríguez contributed an RBI single and doubled as the Seattle offense did plenty to back right-hander Gilbert (6-5) in his winning effort facing the Giants for the first time in his career.
Padres 8, Angels 5
SAN DIEGO — Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani left the game with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ loss to San Diego.
Ohtani’s said after the game that the blister would prevent him from pitching in the all-star game next week in Seattle.
Cronenworth also had two doubles to become the first player with three extra-base hits in a game against Ohtani.
Musgrove (7-2) pitched brilliantly, holding the Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings while striking out a season-high 11 and walking one.