I got an interesting tweet sent at me before Chrismas, wondering if we were going to pick an all-Daily Item football team of the 2010s.
In the process of choosing the 2019 team, I started to play around with an all-decade squad.
It became one of those things that fell by the wayside as the boys basketball season kicked in.
Suddenly, because of the coronavirus pandemic, I got a chance to finish it.
It took the better part of a week to complete, with the biggest issue coming at linebacker. There has been a quandary at the position for the past 10 years, with too many deserving players and not enough spots on the yearly all-star team. So imagine the challenge in picking four for an all-decade team.
It also was a chance to remember some great football players and seasons that got lost in the fog of history.
Eight schools are represented on the list. Southern Columbia — with its four state titles and six state championship appearances in the decade — and Danville each have five selections, while Lewisburg has four selections.
I also wrote about some of the players who got serious consideration, but didn’t make the final all-decade team.