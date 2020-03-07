POTTSVILLE — If it was an option, Southern Columbia would likely have skipped the halftime break so Bill Callahan’s youthful squad could keep playing.
Once the third quarter started, Mahanoy Area started to build momentum, forcing the Tigers to watch their postseason hopes bounce away Friday night at Martz Hall.
Claudia Clark scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, and Emily Lawrence had eight of her 12 during the same stretch as Mahanoy Area dominated the second half to defeat the Tigers 52-37.
The Golden Bears (21-5) made 12 of their 20 field-goal attempts in the third and fourth quarters, and used a revved-up press to force 11 of Southern Columbia’s 24 turnovers over the last two quarters of a PIAA Class 2A girls basketball first-round contest.
“That’s why they played in the Eastern Final (last year), and they’re probably going to be there again,” said Callahan, whose Tigers dropped a 49-34 verdict to Mahanoy Area in last year’s opening round. “It’s a great basketball team. I’m proud of the girls. They did a great job tonight.
“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but a lot of our girls got a lot of experience in a big atmosphere.”
Ally Griscavage (11 points), Ava Novak (10) and Loren Gehret (9) combined for 30 points for Southern Columbia (15-11) — they shared 21 first-half points — which shot just under 59 percent in the opening half (10-for-17) and just over 22 percent (4-for-18) the rest of the way. Griscavagae, Novak and Gehret are all freshmen.
Griscavage added seven rebounds, one more than Gehret.
“In the first half, I thought Ava made a lot of key shots; Loren played really well, Ally down low,” said Callahan. “In the second half, we stopped running our offense and started playing a little playground.
“That’s part of our youth and we’ll fix that up.”
Mahanoy Area shut out the Tigers in the fourth quarter for the second postseason matchup in a row, as Novak’s layup with 90 seconds or so left in the third accounted for Southern’s final points. At that point, Southern Columbia still led 37-33.
“We were rushing our shots in the first half,” Mahanoy Area Tom Scheeler said. “We were shooting a little too quick, because normally we’re a really good shooting team.”
Once Cealinn McGroarty and Clark opened the second half by burying 3-balls, Scheeler’s Golden Bears began to connect on open looks created by swift ball movement and dribble penetration. After a conventional three-point play from Griscavage and another basket from the 6-foot-1 freshman, another Clark 3-pointer made it 33-31.
“Claudia’s been in kind of a slump,” Scheeler said of Clark, who made five of her seven second-half shots. “In our last game, she didn’t score, yet she’s normally a great shooter. She just needed the ball to go through the basket one time.”
Novak sandwiched a 17-footer and left-handed layup around a Lawrence finish to keep Southern ahead 37-33. Karmonick’s three-point play, Lawrence’s bucket off a steal and a Clark layup off a Karmonick delivery pushed the Bears in front 40-33.
The Tigers opened the final quarter by throwing the ball away on four consecutive possessions, and quickly saw their deficit grow even larger as the Bears used Clark’s short jumper and a Lawrence 3-pointer to go up 47-37.
Southern Columbia, which uses two juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen in its typical nine-player rotation will watch the rest of the way. Only seniors Morgan Marks and Rilyn Wisloski will depart a youthful Tigers program.
“That’s one thing we have to learn as a young team is when we face adversity,” Callahan said. “They’re going to go on a run, and we’re going to go on a run. This was our 26th game, and I think 16 or 17 of them were against state playoff teams.
“We need to learn to counterpunch better and we will.”
PIAA CLASS 2A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Martz Hall, Pottsville
MAHANOY AREA 52,
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 37
Southern Columbia (15-11) 37
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 4 3-4 11; Morgan Marks 0 1-2 1; Loren Gehret 4 0-0 9; Rilyn Wisloski 0 0-2 0; Ava Novak 4 0-0 10; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 4-8 37.
3-point goals: F.Callahan, Gehret, Novak 2, G.Callahan.
Did not score: Summer Tillett, Colby Bernhard, Maddie Griscavage, Mackenzie Palacz, Ava Yancoskie, Emma Myers.
Mahanoy Area (21-5) 52
Emily Lawrence 4 2-4 12; Cealinn McGroarty 1 1-2 4; Jordan Karmonick 2 5-6 10; Claudia Clark 6 0-0 14; Meghan Macleary 4 1-2 9; Allyson Babinsky 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 9-14 52.
3-point goals: Lawrence 2, McGroarty, Karmonick, Clark 2, Babinsky.
Did not score: Alexius Miller, Kaziah Streisel, Autumn Moss, Madison Quick.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 15 13 9 0 — 37
Mahanoy Area 12 8 20 12 — 52