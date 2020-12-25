Forget what you know about toughness.
If someone was to look at or interact with Danville quarterback K.J. Riley — usually a smile is not far from his face, and he’s polite to a fault — tough probably wouldn’t be in the top five adjectives you’d pick for the senior.
“He’s so calm and relaxed,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “His confidence just allows the rest of the team to be confident. When we have adversity, he’s the kid they all look to.”
And why not? Riley played the final 10 quarters of the 2020 season with a broken foot, rallying the Ironmen to the District 4 Class 3A title and into the state semifinals, all while battling a serious injury.
For his toughness and performance on the field, the Danville quarterback is The Daily Item Football Player of the Year for 2020.
Riley threw for 2,415 yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Ironmen with 354 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Riley finished his career as Danville’s all-time leading passer with 7,397 yards and 81 touchdown passes.
Danville trailed by two touchdowns at halftime, 21-7, to defending champion and undefeated Montoursville at halftime of the District 4 Class 3A title game back on Halloween. Brennan said after the game that halftime came at the right time for the Ironmen.
“We were in danger of it getting it away from us,” Brennan said at the time.
It was even worse than the coach let on.
“I didn’t know really what happened in the game, but when I watched the film, it looked like Dylan Bennett stepped on my foot on a tackle,” Riley said. “I really started to feel it in the second quarter; I was really hobbling.”
Trailing by two scores, the foot got worse as Riley was off it at halftime.
“I looked down (at halftime), and one foot was twice the size of the other,” Riley said. “I, for sure though, wasn’t coming out of the district championship. It wasn’t a pleasant feeling, but you can’t hold anything back (at that time).”
In the second half, Riley ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, plus added a field goal as the Ironmen rallied for a 31-21 victory to claim the District 4 title.
The pain and the uncertainty set in after the win over the Warriors for Riley. The Ironmen spent an hour after the game on that Saturday afternoon, taking pictures and celebrating a title.
“After we were done on the field, it really started to bother me,” Riley said. “I realized I couldn’t walk to the locker room and needed help.”
In the week between the win over Montoursville and the PIAA quarterfinal game with Archbishop Carroll, Riley was in a walking boot, and didn’t participate in practice. Brennan said after the game it was questionable all week if Riley would play. Riley said, again, there was zero doubt who was going to be under center.
“They told me I couldn’t injure it worse. They made me pad to protect (the area), and I took a couple ibuprofen (before the game),” Riley said. “I kept off the broken part of my foot. It didn’t hurt much when I was running during the game.”
In his two state playoff games with a broken foot, Riley completed 33 of 55 pass for 548 yards with seven touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Riley is almost completely recovered from the injury. He would have missed the early part of the basketball season with the injury, but he expects to be cleared by the time Danville opens the season in January.
Now the biggest concern in Riley’s life is figuring out where he’s going to play football in college. The coronavirus pandemic, and the NCAA granting an extra year eligibility to all players have limited his opportunities so far.
“It’s a little slow. Coach Brennan keeps telling me it’s just really weird for everyone,” Riley said. “With everybody able to come back (next season), everybody is looking for the perfect fit for a lot less spots.
“They don’t have as many spots this season, hopefully, I’m able to get one of those spots.”