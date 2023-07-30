Mid-summer can mean slow angling for the trout angler. Odds are good the temperature is up and the water level is down. These two factors can cause a cold-water fish such as the trout to practically seem to have lockjaw, seldom feeding and, in extreme years, even becoming stressed to the point of dying.
How can the trout angler still be successful during such conditions? It is tough to be sure, but it can be done with a bit of effort and a knowledge of the location you are fishing.
Let’s consider lakes and ponds first. If possible, I would suggest concentrating your efforts at first and last light, or even better, after dark. Bright sunlight will cause many fish to stay deep.
Think about the situation like this: Where will the water be its coolest and the most oxygenated? Find these locations and you will find concentrations of trout. Places to consider include shaded areas, deeper locations, places that have moving water such as where a feeder stream dumps in, and perhaps best of all, locations with underwater springs. Underwater springs can and will draw trout like a magnet during extreme heat.
Stream fishing for trout during the summer heat will also find fish concentrated in locations that are cooler. Even a few degrees can make a difference. Once again, deeper water, shaded water, areas with springs and areas with increased water flow are all good bets.
Fast-flowing water can be very productive because it offers fish more oxygen. Another often overlooked area is streams with undercut banks. Undercut banks offer not only cooling shade but protection from predators such as great blue herons and egrets. Big brown trout are notorious for taking up residence beneath undercut banks, slipping out from cover to feed during darkness. Try drifting a bait into such a location and if you don’t get hung up on roots or other debris, you just might get lucky and tie into a big old hook-jawed brownie.
Do you run for cover during summer rain? Smart trout anglers don’t. While I certainly wouldn’t recommend fishing during a lightning storm, as such a practice would be looking for trouble, I would suggest fishing after the storm has passed or in the case of no lightning, even during the rain.
Rain can help an angler in several ways. First, it can help cool the water. Second, it decreases the fish’s above-water visibility by making it easier for you to get into casting range undetected. And last, but not least, it can wash a tremendous number of terrestrials such as worms, beetles, ants, moths, crickets and grasshoppers into the water, causing fish to feed heavily on the passing buffet of protein.
Summer trout fishing isn’t for everyone and it is certainly not as easy as spring angling, but if you are willing to put in the effort, odds are good that you’ll find yourself with plenty of elbow room as the spring crowds have long since disappeared.
One last tip: If you’re planning to release your catch, land the fish as quickly as possible. Warm water trout are already stressed. Let’s not make things any harder on the fish than need be.