TOWANDA — Kelly Hoffman scored nine of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Towanda outlasted Milton 46-43 in nonleague boys basketball action on Wednesday.
The Black Panthers (5-15) built a 23-17 lead at halftime behind a big first quarter from behind the arc. Milton hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
The Black Knights (3-11) rallied behind their own hot shooting. Towanda tied the game at 33-33 as Elias Shrawder and Logan Lambert each knocked down 3s in the third stanza.
Xzavier Minium led Milton with 11 points.
Towanda 46, Milton 43
Milton (5-15) 43
Austin Gainer 3 0-2 8; Xzavier Minium 4 0-0 11; Carter Lilley 2 1-4 5; Jose Oyola 2 0-3 4; Jace Brandt 1 4-6 6; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 1-3 9. Totals 16 6-18 43.
3-point goals: Minium 3, Gainer 2.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Peyton Rearick.
Towanda (3-11) 46
Elias Shrawder 2 1-4 7; Octavious Chacona 0 1-2 1; Kelly Hoffman 11 2-3 25; Logan Lambert 4 0-0 10; Mason Hartmann 1 0-2 2; Justin Schoonover 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 5-13 46.
3-point goals: Shrawder 2, Lambert 2, Hoffman.
Did not score: Dante Ottaviani, Ethan Sparrow, Teagan Irish.
Score by quarters
Milton 14 9 10 10 — 43
Towanda 5 12 16 13 — 46
n Southern Huntingdon 63,
Line Mountain 51
MANDATA — The Rockets used a 22-point fourth quarter to break open a three-point game and earn the nonleague win.
Riley Snyder scored 17 points, and Nate Myers added 16 points for Southern Huntingdon (13-3).
Riley Young had a game-high 23 points to lead the Eagles (4-13).
Southern Huntingdon 63,
Line Mountain 51
Southern Huntingdon (13-3) 63
Dayton Grissinger 1 0-0 2; Owen Winter 2 2-2 8; Nate Myers 6 2-3 16; Dawson Booher 2 0-0 4; Ethan Taylor 4 3-6 12; Lance Carbaugh 1 2-2 4; Riley Snyder 8 1-4 17. Totals 24 10-17 63.
3-point goals: Winter 2, Myers 2, Taylor.
Did not score: Braedon North.
Line Mountain (4-13) 51
Nick Snyder 2 2-2 7; Riley Young 8 3-4 23; Rhett Klinger 3 2-6 7; Caden Lahr 3 0-0 6; Nick Williams 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 6-8 51.
3-point goals: Young 4, Snyder.
Did not score: Damien Fritchey, Brady Bingaman, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
S. Huntingdon 14 15 12 22 — 63
Line Mountain 18 9 11 13 — 51
n Hughesville 62,
Southern Columbia 49
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans raced out to a 17-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the HAC-II victory.
Nick Trevouledes scored 15 points, and Carter Cowburn added 12 points for Hughesville (4-14 overall, 2-10 HAC-II).
Kaiden Carl and Braeden Wisloski each scored nine points for the Tigers (9-8, 5-6).
Hughesville 62,
Southern Columbia 49
Southern Columbia (9-8) 49
Kaiden Carl 3 2-4 9; Liam Klebon 1 2-2 5; Conner Gallagher 0 2-2 2; Michael Zsido 2 0-0 4; Thomas Ziemba 1 3-3 5; Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 2; Trey Wetzel 2 0-0 5; Tyler Arnold 2 0-0 5; Braeden Wisloski 2 5-8 9. Totals 15 15-19 49.
3-point goals: Carl, Klebon, Wetzel, Arnold.
Did not score: Jason Yeick, Brian Britton, Issac Carter.
Hughesville (4-14) 62
Josh Heiney 0 2-4 2; Nick Trevouledes 4 7-8 15; Mikey Dylina 1 0-0 2; Dylan Beiber 2 1-6 7; Carter Cowburn 4 4-8 12; Landen King 1 0-0 2; Trent Knarr 2 2-2 8; Brady Snyder 0 1-2 1; Logan Kiess 0 0-2 0; Luke Kaiser 2 4-8 9; Cam Fetterman 0 4-4 4. Totals 16 25-44 62.
3-point goals: Beiber 2, Knarr 2, Kaiser.
Did not score: Logan Armstrong, Ethan Woolcock, Justin Fowler.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 3 10 14 22 — 49
Hughesville 17 22 18 8 — 62