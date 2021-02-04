Penn State football welcomed only one scholarship player on National Signing Day, but it was a significant recruit: four-star defensive end Davon Townley Jr.
Townley hails from Minneapolis (North Community High), and held offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Arizona State, Indiana, and other Power Five programs.
“I’m excited to announce that I will be playing football for Coach (James) Franklin at Penn State,” Townley said during a live stream commitment ceremony with 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Townley, a 4-star recruit per 247Sports, is listed as the third-best prospect from his state’s 2021 class. He played his first year of football two seasons ago as a junior.
Townley played an abbreviated senior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but still managed to record 42 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2020.
A dual-sport athlete, Townley posted 17.4 points and 9.5 rebounds on the basketball court as a junior.
“Very long, but lean right now. Needs to bulk up and get stronger in college. Very good, fluid athlete. Runs well, can pursue, and shows explosiveness as a basketball dunker,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said in his evaluation. “For being under-weight right now, he plays a physical game. Plays with attitude and intensity.”
Townley’s signing gave Penn State 16 players in the current recruiting cycle, 15 from the Dec. 17 early signing period.
According to 247Sports, Penn State boasts the 21st-ranked 2021 class nationally.