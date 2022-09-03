LEWISBURG — Coming off a 1-10 season and being picked last in the Patriot League preseason poll, not much is expected of Bucknell this season.
And although the Bison came up just shy by the slimmest of margins in overtime in their season opener on Saturday, Bucknell showed a lot of promise with its performance.
Three years after falling to Towson 56-7, Bucknell took the Tigers to overtime, and only a missed PAT on its possession kept the game from being further extended in a 14-13 loss at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium Saturday night.
"I knew we were capable of this but you actually have to do it, and we did it. We did such a tremendous job on defense for 60 minutes," said Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini. "We had guys doing down with cramps and we're a much deeper team that we were able to survive that. A year ago, our backups were going in and they weren't ready.
"It's disappointing to lose a game like that, it's heartbreaking and anticlimactic, but you have to make those plays, and they made one more play than us."
Towson held a big advantage in time of possession, holding onto the ball for 17 minutes more than Bucknell. But despite that advantage, the Bison defense was stout for much of the game, holding Towson to an average of just 4.1 yards per play, as Towson ran an 94 offensive plays to just 61 for Bucknell. Part of the reason for that was its work on third down, as the Tigers converted 10 third downs, including 7-of-13 in the first half, to just 4-of-14 for Bucknell.
"We have four rocks on our defensive side, guys who have played a lot of football and have had a chance to mature physically," said Cecchini. "We are young in some spots, but we compensate by having our best leaders and our most experienced players on defense, and that really showed."
Bucknell stopped the Tigers on downs twice in the first half, and the Bison also got an interception by Ethan Robinson to stop a Towson drive in the end zone in the second quarter. A 39-yard field goal attempt by Keegan Vaughan hit the right upright with 7:07 left in the second quarter.
Bucknell also turned it over twice on downs twice in the first half, and missed a field goal of its own, a 41-yard attempt by Ryan Schatzel late in the second quarter.
Towson managed to finally break through on the scoreboard late in the third quarter. After Schatzel missed another field goal attempt, this one from 45 yards out, the Tigers took over at their own 28 with 4:44 remaining in the quarter. They proceeded to go 72 yards in six plays, and Devin Matthews found the end zone from five yards out.
Bucknell was able to answer on its ensuing drive. After being held to just 15 rushing yards and 96 total yards in the first half, the Bison were able to find more room to maneuver on offense in the second half, and a good chunk of that came on it scoring drive. Rushawn Baker busted down the right sideline for a 69-yard rush on the final play of the third quarter, with just a shoestring tackle keeping him out of the end zone.
Two plays later, Ethan Grady found Christian Spugnardi for a one-yard touchdown to knot things up 7-7. Bucknell amassed 211 yards in the second half, and in his first career start, Grady threw for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"Ethan was a little uneven as a sophomore quarterback typically is, but he made some great checks. He made a few wrong ones, too, but he did enough good things and the most important thing he did was protect the football," said Cecchini. "He didn't force it. We went through the game winning the turnover battle and that gave us a chance in overtime."
Vaughan missed his second field goal attempt of the game on Towson's ensuing drive, this one from 37 yards, as the Bison got a strong rush up the middle and Aneesh Vyas blocked it to keep the game tied.
Neither team was able to get anywhere close to the end zone in the remainder of the fourth quarter, forcing overtime.
The Bison won the overtime coin toss and went on defense. The Tigers converted a fourth-and-8 to extend their possession, which ended with a three-yard touchdown run for Matthews.
Bucknell then picked up a pair of first downs and on third-and-goal, Grady again found Spungardi in the front left corner of the end zone to pull the Bison within one, but Schatzel's PAT attempt sailed wide right for the heartbreaking ending.
Towson 14, Bucknell 13
Towson (1-0) 0 0 7 0 7 - 14
Bucknell (0-1) 0 0 0 7 6 - 13
Third quarter
T-Devin Matthews 5-yard run (Vaughan kick), 7-72, 2:37
Fourth quarter
B-Christian Spugnardi 1-yard pass from Ethan Grady (Schatzel kick), 7-74, 2:38
Overtime
T-Devin Matthews 3-yard run (Vaughan kick)
B-Christian Spugnardi 4-yard pass from Ethan Grady (kick failed)
Statistics
T B
First downs 27 14
Rushes-net yards51-158 30-149
Passing yardage 225 158
Passing 25-43-0-1 12-31-2-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-60 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Towson: Devin Matthews 26-112, 2 TDs, Tyrrell Pigrome 12-31, Scott Smith III 6-18, Christopher Watkins 3-8, Sabias Folley (3-4), Darian Street 1-(-15); Bucknell: Rushawn Baker 15-95, Coleman Bennett 14-60, Ethan Grady 1-(-6)
PASSING — Towson: Tyrrell Pigrome 21-36-195-0-1 Scott Smith III 4-6-30-0-1; Bucknell: Ethan Grady 12-31-158-2-0
RECEIVING — Towson: Da'Kendall James 7-51, Isaiah Perkins 6-81, Daniel Thompson IV 3-37 Brady McElhaney 2-17, Lukkas Londono 2-7, Sam Reynolds 1-11, Darian Street 1-10, Luke Hamilton 1-5, Dion Crews-Harris 1-4, Sabias Folley 1-2; Bucknell: Bennett 2-52, Damian Harris 2-48, Okeyo Ayungo 2-22, Josh Gary 2-13, Christian Spugnardi 2-5, 2 TDs, Mason Muir 1-9, Christian Tait 1-9.