Midd-West senior Alyssa Hoover’s passions include dance, soccer and her love of animals.
However, after Jason Gemberling noticed her capacity for speed, she joined the track team with just two years left in her high school career, and that sport has quickly become another passion.
Gemberling — who taught Hoover in physical education class, along with serving as the track coach — encouraged her to join the team after she did well on the Pacer test.
“Alyssa is an outstanding young lady who works extremely hard in the classroom and on the track,” Gemberling said.
Hoover’s addition to the Mustangs’ track and field team has paid off, as she holds the school record in the 800-meter run.
“She is also involved with a lot of other extracurricular activities, and is able to manage it all with a high degree of success,” Gemberling said.
Hoover’s performance on the track, her academic performance (3.6 GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Hoover said her favorite class is anatomy. She has a strong interest in science, and she plans to study on the pre-vet track at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she also plans to compete in track.
She grew up around animals since the age of 3. Her family owns dogs, cats, ducks, turkeys, chickens and a rabbit.
“I like helping them to make sure they feel better,” she said. “Our duck also recently broke its foot, so we had to take care of that.”
So, it’s no wonder she has an interest in becoming a veterinarian.
In addition to being a track athlete, Hoover plays soccer in the fall and performs in the school musical in the winter. In this year’s musical — “Bye Bye Birdie” — she was one of the lead dancers.
Dance has always been one of Hoover’s passions, and is a way for her to give back.
Each week she volunteers as a student-teacher at Dance Fever Studio in Mifflintown.
“I teach the younger kids, who are about 10 to 13. I go in and help the teacher and make sure all the kids know their moves,” Hoover said.
Hoover has been dancing for 13 years, and although contemporary dance is her favorite genre, she is well-versed in ballet, jazz and hip hop.
“I was energetic, and my mom wanted me to get out my energy, so she signed me up for dance,” Hoover said.
Athletics have always been in Hoover’s life.
“Alyssa is extremely coachable and is always willing to do the work that it takes to be successful,” said Gemberling. “(She) is also a fantastic teammate who encouraging and supportive.”
Hoover agreed that her demeanor was one of her strengths in athletics, and in the rest of her life.
“(My) leadership skills … and always being punctual,” she said were her biggest strengths.
Hoover was also named Student of the Month and a Young American.
“Young American is a selected group of students chosen from a group of schools awarded based on students’ leadership, academic, communication and involvement in the community,” Hoover said.