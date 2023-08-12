Did your momma, like mine, always tell you to smile for the camera?
If so, you better be smiling whenever you go afield, because due to trail camera mania, odds are good that your photo is being taken.
I was slow to join all the fuss and fanfare that so many other hunters and wildlife enthusiasts share when it comes to trail cams.
But, I have to be honest, over the last two or three years, I, too, have developed an interest.
Before I go any further, I’d like to state my cameras are rather primitive. I’m not interested in being able to view things live in the forest. I’ve sure learned to enjoy going afield with my wife, who is a huge camera fan, pulling cards, and then either popping them into a reader or going back to the truck or home, and viewing them on my wife’s laptop.
This might sound weird, but I almost feel like a kid on Christmas morning shaking a wrapped gift, and wondering what it could be? Will the card come up blank? Will it show just another in a long line of squirrels or black birds? Will it be an image of a bear or a buck or even a fox or a fisher? It’s this anticipation, plus our interest in wildlife that sparks a growing interest in trail cam photography.
Think it’s easy? It’s not. In fact, we’ve experienced quite a learning curve. Oh, sure, our wildlife knowledge helped us to place cameras in the right area but it sure took a while to learn the proper height and angle to place cameras to keep from getting nothing but shots of legs and butts, or those mysterious, well could it be this or that, shadows in the corner of the photo.
Over the next few weeks, I predict trail cam use will grow even stronger as hunters begin using the technology to learn about the local deer herd. After all, archery season will be here before you know it.
What else can trail cams be used for? Well, it might sound a little sneaky, but if you aren’t sure if it’s a raccoon or the neighbor that’s been helping themselves to your sweet corn patch, you could try hanging a camera.
Has a buddy been messing with your tree stand? Or preparing some kind of practical joke? You might be able to catch them in the act, turning the joke around on them.
It’s true what they say — Big Brother is always watching over your shoulder. Now it can even be happening in that lonely swamp, or forest where you thought you were enjoying a private moment. Come to think of it, if you have a teenager at home, you might want to place a camera or two around the property. No need to have unwanted visitors coming and going unannounced. Maybe even put one inside the kitchen to find out if it was really the family dog, or a hungry family member, who finished that half a chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.
Just kidding, just kidding — or am I? Has modern technology become too intrusive? I say let’s stick to trying to get photos of wildlife and simply hide that left-over dessert a little better.
Did you really think I would believe the dog put the cake pan back up on the counter?