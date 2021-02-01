Transfer portal gives, takes away from PSU

Penn State football coach James Franklin said in December that he and his staff would use the NCAA transfer portal to address team needs.
The Nittany Lions have been affected by both sides of the process since Franklin made that proclamation.
On Thursday, linebacker Lance Dixon and quarterback Will Levis became the latest Nittany Lions to announce they were leaving the program.
Five more former Penn State players (freshman quarterback Micah Bowens, redshirt freshman wide receiver TJ Jones, redshirt junior offensive lineman CJ Thorpe and defensive tackles redshirt freshman Judge Culpepper and senior Antonio Shelton) entered their names into the portal since the Nittany Lions concluded the regular season in December.
Bowens, Culpepper and Shelton have already found new homes in Oklahoma, Toledo and Florida, respectively. The NCAA’s blanket extra year of eligibility and immediate eligibility for all student-athletes last year served as the perfect incentive for any player pondering his future.
The transfer frenzy hasn’t been all bad for the Nittany Lions, though.
Penn State has filled its roster with new incoming talent, and the program will probably add more names in the coming weeks.
As of Friday, five players transferred to Happy Valley since December. Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson made an announcement to join the Nittany Lions this week. Penn State has also added another offensive weapon in running back John Lovett (Baylor).
Second-year defensive line coach John Scott Jr. will have two new pieces to move around on the defensive front with incoming transfer defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (Duke) and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (Temple). Penn State’s young secondary next season will welcome the addition of cornerback Johnny Dixon (South Carolina).
Levis and Bowens’ transfers leave a glaring hole in Penn State’s quarterbacks’ room. Sean Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, started eight of the Nittany Lions’ games last season. Levis started against Iowa in Week 5 as Clifford was sidelined after an uncharacteristic spate of turnovers in the early season. Levis and Clifford were the only two quarterbacks to receive game action this past season.
Besides Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson is the only quarterback on Penn State’s roster heading into the 2021 season with game experience. He played sparingly in the 2019 regular-season finale against Rutgers. He recorded one carry for a loss of 1 yard, and he was 0-of-1 in passing attempts.
Penn State added three-star quarterback Christian Veilleux in its 2021 recruiting class, and freshman walk-on quarterback Mason Stahl is on the roster.
Unless Penn State adds another QB through the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions will only have one quarterback on the 2021 roster who has completed a collegiate pass.
Penn State earlier this month parted with one-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca in favor of Mike Yurcich, a former Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas OC. He coached the Longhorns’ offense in 2021 but was found jobless after the school fired five-year head coach Tom Herman.
Yurcich’s stock trended upward after successful stops and hefty dividends with quarterbacks at all three FBS programs. Yurcich’s name alone should make Penn State an even more attractive option to quarterbacks in the portal looking for a new school.
While Penn State has lost some talent to the portal, it’s been proactive in scouring it and finding new talent. An experienced quarterback to round out the depth chart is likely Franklin’s and Yurcich’s next priority.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State athletics for The Daily Item. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com.