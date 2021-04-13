The transfer portal has seen an uptick in the number of entrants looking to continue their collegiate careers at new destinations. The catalyst, in part, is a blanket year of extra eligibility the NCAA provided athletes last year as relief from the coronavirus.
The Big Ten will lose conference superstars such as Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Donsunmu to the upcoming NBA Draft, but the jam-packed transfer portal will help stock the Big Ten next class of stars.
Maryland made a splash last week with the transfer additions of Daron “Fatts” Russell (Rhode Island) and Qudus Wahab (Georgetown).
Russell, from Philadelphia, led Rhode Island with 14.7 points, and he tallied a team-high 44 steals last season. Wahab ranked second in the talent-rich Big East in rebounds per game (8.4) and blocks per contest (1.8).
“What I wanted was to come in and have a chance to compete for a Final Four, Elite Eight, national championship-type of team,” Russell told Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. “I looked at all my options, and I just felt like I was most comfortable with Maryland, and I felt like at Maryland we would have the best chance.”
Former four-star 247Sports prospect C.J. Wilcher boosted Nebraska’s talent level as the Xavier freshman announced Nebraska as his transfer destination. Wilcher recorded one start and logged playing time in 15 contests for the Musketeers last season. He ended his freshman year averaging 3.3 points per game.
“C.J. is the best shooter that I saw in the class of 2020 in the entire country,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said of Wilcher. “C.J. can make shots from all over the floor, whether in the post, off the catch or off the dribble. He also really knows how to play and he knows how to use his body. He sees things on the floor and can make his teammates better.”
Other notable incoming Big Ten transfers include Omar Payne (Florida to Illinois) and Xavier Johnson (Pittsburgh to Indiana).
The transfer portal has also led to notable departures from the conference.
Indiana lost Armaan Franklin to Virginia; Penn State’s leading scorer last season Myreon Jones will play at Florida next season; while Purdue’s Aaron Wheeler will play at St. Johns. Nate Reuvers (Wisconsin), Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Seth Lundy and John Harrar (Penn State) and Miller Kopp (Northwestern) remain in the portal as they weigh their options.
Women’s soccer semis set
The Big Ten women’s soccer tournament rolls through Penn State on Thursday, with the conference championship match scheduled for Sunday.
At 10-1-1 this season, the Nittany Lions — winners of the Big Ten regular-season championship — play Iowa (4-8-1) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Rutgers (8-2-3) and Wisconsin (6-3-3) meet at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Penn State has won three of the last five Big Ten Tournament championships, including defeating Rutgers, 2-0, the last time the Nittany Lions hosted the tournament in 2016.
The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan, 2-0, in two overtime periods last season (2019) to claim the Big Ten Tournament championship.