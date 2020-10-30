TURBOTVILLE — After winning a District 4 girls cross-country title at Bloomsburg University each of her first three seasons, Warrior Run senior Lauren Trapani had a chance to make it four-for-four on her home course Thursday.
Trapani raced through a driving rain on a waterlogged course for another dominant performance, winning the District 4 Class 2A race in 18:38, 51 seconds ahead of teammate Alyssa Hoffman, who was the runner-up.
“I made the best of the situation,” Trapani said. “Obviously the weather is pretty crappy, so I just tried to have a positive attitude.”
Next up for Trapani is another state cross-country meet, which is made especially sweet because she missed out on track season last year.
“Not having a track season was definitely a bummer, so I knew I had to come out this season and do my best with the situation going on around us,” Trapani said. “It’s crazy to think it’s senior year already. It feels like just yesterday I was a freshman and it was all new.”
Led by Trapani and Hoffman, the Defenders won the team title with 26 points, 33 ahead of Danville. In addition to Warrior Run qualifying for states as a team, six Valley runners qualified as individuals in Class 2A, and three others reached the state tournament in Class A.
“Our team did really good today, so I’m really proud of them, too,” Trapani said.
Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew, Grace Petrick and Victoria Bartholomew; Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley and Elli Ronk, and Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie qualified for states in Class 2A. In Class A, Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage and Annabell Reck, and Mount Carmel’s Caroline Fletcher earned state berths.
Also scoring for the Defenders, who put five in the top 10, were Sage Dunkleberger (fifth in 20:09), Alanna Ranck (eighth in 20:24) and Sienna Dunkleberger (10th in 20:29).
Coyla Bartholomew finished third in 19:30, one second behind Hoffman. Grace Petrick was sixth in 20:16, and Victoria Bartholomew was seventh in 20:23.
Kruskie, a freshman, placed fourth in 19:43.
“I felt really good,” Kruskie said. “It was really cold, but I’m glad that all my hard work is paying off.
“I just knew that I had to get out hard and fast. I wanted to stay with the lead runners, and just keep running from there.”
Kruskie was one runner who was happy with the conditions.
“I was a little cold, but honestly, I think it helped,” she said. “I wasn’t sweating and thinking about all the pain because it felt better.”
Keeley placed ninth in 20:27 to clinch a return berth to the state meet.
“I’m really excited to go to states this year,” Keeley said. “I didn’t even know if we were going to have this race, so the fact that we had it — I’m just happy to even have the opportunity to do this.”
She said she wasn’t sure what to expect with the weather and the largest field for a race so far this season, so she tried her best.
“I put it all out there,” Keeley said. “I didn’t have any expectations, and I didn’t hold myself back. I think that’s what it really took. It was hard during this race.”
Ronk edged Selinsgrove’s Breia Mayes — both finished in 20:33 — for the final state qualifying spot.
In the Class A race, Moncavage was the district runner-up, finishing in 21:31, 14 seconds behind Montgomery senior Kennedy Marsh.
“I felt good,” Moncavage said. “I came into it with a positive attitude. I just was going to try to run my race.”
Moncavage, a freshman, said she asked Reck for advice on the course before the race, because Reck previously raced on it.
“She said it was pretty quick and you had to strategize as you went out,” Moncavage said.
Reck was fourth in 21:44, and the Tigers ran side-by-side for the early portions of the race. Moncavage said she thought that strategy helped both of them.
“We tried to sync together and at the end just sprinted,” she said.
Fletcher captured the final state berth by placing sixth in 21:48, one second ahead of two other runners.
DISTRICT 4
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
at Warrior Run High School
Class A
Team standings
1. Wyalusing* (W) 38; 2. Southern Columbia (SC) 51; 3. Troy (Tr) 57; 4. Towanda (Tow) 108; 5. Northeast Bradford (NEB) 117; 6. Canton (C) 142.
Individual results (top 10 and Valley scorers)
1. Kennedy Marsh* (Montgomery) 21:17; 2. Kate Moncavage* (SC) 21:31; 3. Melanie Shumway* (NEB) 21:44; 4. Annabell Reck* (SC) 21:44; 5. Catherine Brown* (W) 21:48; 6. Caroline Fletcher* (Mount Carmel) 21:48; 7. Kayla Beebe* (W) 21:49; 8. Carrie Claypool (Sayre) 21:49; 9. Heather Cecco (SC) 21:54; 10. Sierra Allen* (W) 22:10; 27. Camryn Kirkner (SC) 25:37; 28. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 26:04; 35. Rhyse Pursel (SC) 27:34.
Class 2A
Team standings
1. Warrior Run* (WR) 26; 2. Danville (D) 59; 3. Selinsgrove (Sel) 79; 4. Lewisburg (Lew) 93; 5. Shikellamy (Shik) 97; 6. Montoursville (Mont) 186; 7. Milton (Milt) 253; 8. Mifflinburg (Miff) 268; 9. Hughesville (H) 271; 10. Wellsboro (We) 278; 11. Athens (A) 287; 12. Shamokin (Sham) 318; 13. Bloomsburg (B) 344; 14. Central Columbia (CC) 353.
Individual results (top 20 and Valley scorers)
1. Lauren Trapani* (WR) 18:38; 2. Alyssa Hoffman* (WR) 19:29; 3. Coyla Bartholomew* (D) 19:30; 4. Shaela Kruskie* (Sel) 19:43; 5. Sage Dunkleberger* (WR) 20:09; 6. Grace Petrick* (D) 20:16; 7. Victoria Bartholomew* (D) 20:23; 8. Alanna Ranck* (WR) 20:24; 9. Alyssa Keeley* (Shik) 20:27; 10. Sienna Dunkleberger* (WR) 20:29; 11. Elli Ronk* (Shik) 20:33; 12. Breia Mayes (Sel) 20:33; 13. Olivia Beattie (Lew) 20:38; 14. Hannah Mirshahi (Lew) 20:41; 15. Olivia Solomon (Shik) 20:46; 16. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 20:47; 17. Hanna Bartholomew (D) 20:49; 18. Brianna Hennett (Shik) 20:53; 19. Sarah Mahoney (Lew) 21:01; 20. Emma Bronson (A) 21:03; 22. Samantha Wakeman (Lew) 21:14; 23. JaSayle Rivera (Sel) 21:16; 24. Ade Leason (Sel) 21:21; 25. Maggie Daly (Lew) 21:23; 27. Zoe Zola (D) 21:36; 33. Marissa Allen (Miff) 22:59; 43. Karenza Musser (Milt) 23:17; 44. Emma Hyder (Miff) 23:19; 46. Emma East (Milt) 23:30; 47. Emma Bronowicz (Shik) 23:33; 51. Mercedez Farr (Milt) 23:53; 54. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 24:21 (Sham); 55. Katlyn Brunson (Sham) 24:23; 59. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 24:42; 65. Jackyln Hopple (Milt) 25:30; 67. Jillian Hopple (Milt) 25:39; 71. Kate Amato (Sham) 25:54; 73. Elaine Oberheim (Miff) 26:09; 74. Aliana Ayala (Milt) 26:19; 76. Gina Carapellucci (Sham) 26:26; 81. Kailie Stephens (Miff) 27:05; 90. Jaydn Shipe (Sham) 27:45.
* — state qualifier