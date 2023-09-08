DALMATIA — Noah Porter ran for two scores and the Bulldogs stifled Line Mountain's run game in a nonconference game Friday night.

Tri-Valley (2-1) raced out to a 16-0 lead in the first half and held off the Eagles (1-2) in the second half. The Eagles got within 16-14 in the third quarter when Bryce Smeltz hauled in a nine-yard TD pass from Nick Snyder and Ian Bates returned an interception 50 yards for a TD.

Tri-Vailey put the game away on Porter's 8-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Line Mountain managed 52 yards rushing on 32 carries. Smeltz caught three passes for 56 yards and the third-quarter touchdown.

Tri-Valley 23, Line Mountain 14

Tri-Valley (2-1);7;9;0;7 — 23

Line Mtn.;0;0;14;0 — 14

First quarter

TV — Chase Stephen 7 pass from Blake Schwartz (Stephen kick), 2:27.

Second quarter

TV — Stephen 22 field goal, 8:45.

TV — Noah Porter 4 run (kick missed), 2:20.

Third quarter

LM — Bryce Smeltz 9 pass from Nick Snyder (pass failed), 4:46.

LM — Ian Bates 50 interception return (Avery Englehart run), 3:45.

Fourth quarter

TV — Porter 8 run (Stephen kick), 11:56.

Team statistics

;TV;LM

First downs;13;11

Rushes-yds.;36-138;32-52

Passing;4-10-1;8-15-2

Passing yds.;63;102

Total yds.;201;154

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-yds.;9-70;8-38

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Tri-Valley: Noah Porter 25-115, 2 TDs; Kash Tobin 6-15; Layne Yoder 1-13; Team 2-(-2); Blake Schwartz 2-(-3). Line Mountain: Nolan Baumert 14-18; Ian Bates 10-17; Noah Ringes 4-15; Quinn Dunkelberger 3-10; Team 1-(-8).

PASSING — Tri-Valley: Schwartz 4-10-1, 63 yds., TD. Line Mountain: Baumert 7-12-0, 93 yds.; Nick Snyder 1-3-2, 9 yds., TD.

RECEIVING — Tri-Valley: Hunter Troutman 1-34; Yoder 1-13; Tobin 1-9; Chase Stephen 1-9. Line Mountain: Bryce Smeltz 3-56, TD; Chandon Maurer 2-18; Dalton Schadel 1-12; Max Johnson 1-9; Ringes 1-7.

