DALMATIA — Noah Porter ran for two scores and the Bulldogs stifled Line Mountain's run game in a nonconference game Friday night.
Tri-Valley (2-1) raced out to a 16-0 lead in the first half and held off the Eagles (1-2) in the second half. The Eagles got within 16-14 in the third quarter when Bryce Smeltz hauled in a nine-yard TD pass from Nick Snyder and Ian Bates returned an interception 50 yards for a TD.
Tri-Vailey put the game away on Porter's 8-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
Line Mountain managed 52 yards rushing on 32 carries. Smeltz caught three passes for 56 yards and the third-quarter touchdown.
Tri-Valley 23, Line Mountain 14
Tri-Valley (2-1);7;9;0;7 — 23
Line Mtn.;0;0;14;0 — 14
First quarter
TV — Chase Stephen 7 pass from Blake Schwartz (Stephen kick), 2:27.
Second quarter
TV — Stephen 22 field goal, 8:45.
TV — Noah Porter 4 run (kick missed), 2:20.
Third quarter
LM — Bryce Smeltz 9 pass from Nick Snyder (pass failed), 4:46.
LM — Ian Bates 50 interception return (Avery Englehart run), 3:45.
Fourth quarter
TV — Porter 8 run (Stephen kick), 11:56.
Team statistics
;TV;LM
First downs;13;11
Rushes-yds.;36-138;32-52
Passing;4-10-1;8-15-2
Passing yds.;63;102
Total yds.;201;154
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yds.;9-70;8-38
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Tri-Valley: Noah Porter 25-115, 2 TDs; Kash Tobin 6-15; Layne Yoder 1-13; Team 2-(-2); Blake Schwartz 2-(-3). Line Mountain: Nolan Baumert 14-18; Ian Bates 10-17; Noah Ringes 4-15; Quinn Dunkelberger 3-10; Team 1-(-8).
PASSING — Tri-Valley: Schwartz 4-10-1, 63 yds., TD. Line Mountain: Baumert 7-12-0, 93 yds.; Nick Snyder 1-3-2, 9 yds., TD.
RECEIVING — Tri-Valley: Hunter Troutman 1-34; Yoder 1-13; Tobin 1-9; Chase Stephen 1-9. Line Mountain: Bryce Smeltz 3-56, TD; Chandon Maurer 2-18; Dalton Schadel 1-12; Max Johnson 1-9; Ringes 1-7.