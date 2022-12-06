HEGINS — Gianna Poletti scored a game-high 14 points, and the Bulldogs knocked seven 3-pointers in the nonleague victory.
Sierra Klinger and Kyleigh Masser each scored five points for the Eagles (1-1).
Tri Valley 44, Line Mountain 23
Tri Valley (1-1) 44
Abby Raulston 3 0-0 6; Carmen Kaczmarczyk 1 0-0 2; Cassie Huntzinger 3 0-0 7; Hope Colahan 3 0-0 8; Gianna Poletti 5 2-2 14; Ava Snyder 0 1-2 1; Meghan Canfield 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 3-4 44.
3-point goals: Canfield 2, Colahan 2, Poletti 2, Huntzinger.
Did not score: Avery Miller, Jerzey Kroh.
Line Mountain (1-1) 23
Sierra Klinger 2 1-3 5; Sophia Coller 2 0-0 4; Kyleigh Masser 1 2-2 5; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 3; Kyleen Michael 0 2-2 2; Kailey Buriak 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 5-7 23.
3-point goals: Masser, Ruohoniemi.
Did not score: Brooke Barwick, Madelyn Brown.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;2;9;8;4 — 23
Tri Valley;8;13;20;3 — 44