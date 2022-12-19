COAL TOWNSHIP — Colin Lokitis finished a double-double, but the Red Raiders dropped the Schuylkill League contest.
Lokitis finished 19 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Hughes chipped in eight points and 10 boards.
Caden Leonard (18) and Luke Wehry (17) combined for 35 points in the win for the Bulldogs. The duo combined to drain seven of the team's eight 3-pointers.
Tri-Valley 56, Lourdes Regional 45
Lourdes Regional (1-7) 45
Owen Sandri 2 0-0 6; Alex Hughes 3 2-2 8; Austin Lamonica 2 2-2 7; Colin Lokitis 9 1-3 19; Joey Feudale 1 0-0 2; Trebor Erb 1 0-1 3. Totals: 18 5-8 45.
3-point goals: Sandri 2, Erb, Lamonica.
Did not score: Liam Bradley, Johnny Rishel.
Tri-Valley (6-1) 56
Kale Miller 3 0-0 7; Layne Yoder 3 2-4 8; Dawson Manning 1 2-2 4; Caden Leonard 7 0-2 18; Luke Wehry 6 2-2 17; Jayden Kroh 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 8-12 56.
3-point goals: Leonard 4, Wehry 3, Miller.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley;11;18;16;11 — 56
Lourdes;7;9;12;17 — 45