HEGINS — Tyler Sherman's 24 points were not enough to lift the Wildcats as Tri-Valley handed Greenwood its first loss.
Luky Wehry led the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Tri-Valley 65, Greenwood 51
Tri-Valley (10-1) 65
Kole Miller 3 0-2 7; Lane Yoder 2 2-2 7; Caden Leonard 7 2-2 19; Luke Wehry 7 2-2 20; Jayden Kroh 0 4-6 4; Noah Porter 4 0-3 8. Totals: 23 10-17 65.
3-point goals: Wehry 4, Leonard 3, Miller, Yoder.
Did not score: Dawson Manning.
Greenwood (9-1) 51
Gage Wirth 4 0-0 8; Ben Brinser 0 2-2 2; Sam Myers 4 1-2 9; Braden Sarver 3 1-2 7; Tyler Sherman 8 7-9 25. Totals: 19 11-15 51.
3-point goals: Sherman 2.
Did not score: Kyle Corkle, John Taylor.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;13;15;12;11 — 51
Tri-Valley;19;16;17;13 — 65