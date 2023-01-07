HEGINS — Tyler Sherman's 24 points were not enough to lift the Wildcats as Tri-Valley handed Greenwood its first loss.

Luky Wehry led the Bulldogs with 20 points. 

Tri-Valley 65, Greenwood 51

Tri-Valley (10-1) 65

Kole Miller 3 0-2 7; Lane Yoder 2 2-2 7; Caden Leonard 7 2-2 19; Luke Wehry 7 2-2 20; Jayden Kroh 0 4-6 4; Noah Porter 4 0-3 8. Totals: 23 10-17 65.

3-point goals: Wehry 4, Leonard 3, Miller, Yoder.

Did not score: Dawson Manning.

Greenwood (9-1) 51

Gage Wirth 4 0-0 8; Ben Brinser 0 2-2 2; Sam Myers 4 1-2 9; Braden Sarver 3 1-2 7; Tyler Sherman 8 7-9 25. Totals: 19 11-15 51.

3-point goals: Sherman 2.

Did not score: Kyle Corkle, John Taylor.

Score by quarters

Greenwood;13;15;12;11 — 51

Tri-Valley;19;16;17;13 — 65

