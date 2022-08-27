Emma Rolston is the kind of player whose departure leaves a Grand Canyon-sized hole on a high school roster.
Before she packed her field hockey stick for Kent State, the two-time all-state selection capped her Greenwood career with an 80-point season. She led the Valley in goals and assists last season.
She was so valuable that Kent Houser, the Wildcats’ coach for 33 years now, said, “I don’t know that we’ve ever relied on one girl to score like we did with Emma” in 2021.
And here’s the kicker: Greenwood may have graduated the Valley’s premier finisher from a season ago, but the Valley’s top returning goal-, assist- and point-scorers are also Wildcats.
“This is probably as experienced a group as we’ve ever had,” said Houser, who returns nine starters. “We have kids who are fighting for spots that played a lot of varsity time.”
It’s a tough deal for the rest of the five-team Tri-Valley League, which patiently waited out Rolston’s 155-point career only to face a still uphill battle to dethroning Greenwood.
TVL rival Line Mountain ended the Wildcats’ season in a thrilling state quarterfinal, but the Eagles bid farewell to 10 seniors. Newport and Susquenita also posted double-digit victories, though the Buffaloes paid far less in graduation tax than the Blackhawks. East Juniata struggled through a three-win campaign and brought back coach Jodi Strawser, who led the Tigers to their last postseason victory in 2015.
Greenwood returned to the top of the TVL last year after a 12-year string of league titles was snapped in the COVID-disrupted 2020 season. While Rolston dominated the Wildcats’ box scores, current seniors Gracie Roush (13 goals) and Ashlyn Taylor (14 assists) routinely nudged their way in.
Taylor and fellow senior back Jordan Stroup were all-state first-team honorees, and they were joined by classmates Sydney Cameron (midfielder), Allie Howell (forward) and Lydia Miller (goalie) on the TVL all-star team. Stroup, who has scored 66 career points, returns to the back line after her second significant knee injury in as many years.
“She is cleared and ready to go, and we have a lot of faith in her ability,” said Houser, who is one win shy of 550 in his career. “She’s such a good defender that we’re going to keep her back. She understands everything we’re trying to do and is a really good communicator.”
Line Mountain persevered through a regular-season plagued by one-goal losses (five), and then lost the District 4 Class A final in a shootout. However, Laney Yeager’s overtime goal stunned Greenwood, avenging two shutout losses in the league, and sent the Eagles to the state semifinals for the first time.
“If you would have asked me how far we were going with the season at the beginning of the season, I would have given you the same answer as I would give any year: As far as the girls decide to go,” said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. “Last year, we peaked at the right time — matured as a team, came together and worked towards the same goal, all at the right time.”
Seven Line Mountain starters graduated, including Yeager — second only to Rolston in the Valley with 17 goals and 36 points — and TVL all-star back Cortney Keim. Senior mid Taylor Rothermel, who committed to play at Susquehanna University, is joined by classmates Alana Martz and Maya Schlegel, and junior Brooke Barwick as returning starters for Line Mountain. Fessler also has high hopes for freshman goalie Miley Brezgel.
“Last season’s success gave) us the opportunity to see what a small program is capable of achieving,” Fessler said. “It also gives our younger girls a vision of what they can achieve with the right attitude, work ethic, and discipline.”
Newport, which ended Greenwood’s TVL reign in 2020, was 7-6 in late September before closing the regular season with a 3-0-1 run and placing second in the league. The Buffaloes return a strong nucleus in senior TVL all-stars Sarah Godbout (forward), Sophia Lawler (mid), Claire Weidenhammer (forward/mid) and Ella Weidenhammer (goalie).
Susquenita, on the other hand, started 7-2 last season a year after finishing with eight wins. However, the Blackhawks suffered three of their seven total one-goal losses down the stretch. They finished fourth in the league, and lost a district consolation game in a shootout.
“We easily could have won three more games and made it to states,” said Susquenita coach Jason Brouse. “Unfortunately, the ball just did not bounce our way, but we cannot be upset with a 12-win season in the league and district we are in.”
The Blackhawks don’t expect their progress to be slowed by the loss of three TVL all-stars to graduation. They’re led by senior forwards Eden Bradney and Sophia Kline, bolstered by a huge junior class, and excited to reap the benefits of playing on the league’s first artificial turf field.
“The impact of the elementary program really helps with the reloading process,” said Brouse. “We’re back-filling with some really skilled incoming freshmen, some of which are ready to play at the varsity level. Will we repeat the success? I do not know because that will require the returning girls to step up and someone to take the leadership role. If that happens then, yes, we will continue to progress, and if not we will flutter around .500.”
Strawser, who last coached East Juniata in 2016, projects to have six returning starters, including senior goalie Hailey Yeater.