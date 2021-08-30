Jason Brouse worked to construct a league contender over his first four seasons at Susquenita, which proved problematic in the top-heavy Tri-Valley League.
Last season’s results moved the needle, however, as Brouse’s squad lost five league games by a total of just 13 goals. In addition, the margins of victory were slimmer the second time the Blackhawks faced eventual league champion Newport and eventual district champion Greenwood.
That success, though relative (Susquenita was fourth in the five-team league for the second consecutive year), came at the cost of just five graduates. In fact, of the four Blackhawks honored on the TVL all-star team, three return. Both Greenwood and Newport lost a significant number of quality players to graduation.
So why isn’t Brouse vibrating with anticipation of a potential breakthrough season?
“No. 1, Greenwood is still Greenwood, and Newport is still Newport,” Brouse said. “So until we get over the mental piece of that, they will be very tough to beat.”
He’s not wrong.
Newport ended Greenwood’s 12-year TVL reign with a 2-1 win in the Wildcats’ season opener. Their second league meeting was lost to late-season weather, and Greenwood’s 3-2 overtime win in the Perry County Tournament semifinals didn’t count toward the TVL standings.
The Buffaloes and Wildcats did play a rubber match, though, and Greenwood prevailed in the District 3 Class A final, 2-0, for its second consecutive crown.
Greenwood graduated its top three scorers — Leah Bryner, the Tri-Valley League MVP (14 goals), Abby Taylor (12) and Hailey Womer (11). However, the Wildcats return the girls responsible for half of last season’s 80 goals, including all-state mids Emma Rolston, a senior headed to Kent State, and Jordan Stroup, a junior.
“As far as scoring, I am always concerned if we are going to be able to score,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser, who is 530-138-22 in 31 seasons. “Our success this year will be determined by our ability to come together as a cohesive unit and to develop some depth.”
The Wildcats advanced to the Class A state final for the second time in four years, bowing to Wyoming Seminary 3-0. Houser has six starters returning in addition to Rolston and Stroup, including junior goalie Lydia Miller.
Newport graduated six starters, five of whom were TVL all-stars. Ella Weidenhammer, the Buffaloes junior goalie, was a unanimous TVL all-star selection after stopping all but one shot in league play.
Line Mountain had no seniors a year ago during a 5-7-1 season that ended with a District 4 Class A quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Bloomsburg. The Eagles started nine juniors last season, including leading scorer Laney Yeager (14 points), TVL all-star Ainsley Derck and goalie Taylor Deiter. Another TVL all-star, Alana Martz, was a junior.
Line Mountain scored just 16 goals in 13 games, including a pair of four-goal games, while being shut out six times last season.
East Juniata graduated only midfielder Kaylyn Walters from a winless team. Second-year coach Megan Dressler returns a TVL all-star in senior mid Alyssa Stroup, as well as classmate Karah Goss, who scored 15 goals in 2019. Hailey Yeater, a junior who had 146 saves in league play last year, is back in the cage.
“We do have a great group of girls coming up through. Six are seniors this year and have shown great leadership the entire preseason,” said Dressler.
“With that being said, the girls returning know what my goals are and the team strategy is this year. We are able to focus more on the basics and playing as a team to help build momentum for the season.
“At our scrimmage last week, we passed the ball more that game than we did the entire last season, which is great and shows the progress I am looking for.”
Susquenita’s returning core is bolstered by three TVL all-stars: Tayah Bauer (back) and Paige Brouse (mid/back), both seniors, and junior forward Eden Bradney. Ava Taube, who had an 80.6 save percentage in TVL play as a freshman, also returned.
“Last year I focused on limiting the damage, where this year we will spread it out a little more and try to generate some offense,” said Brouse. “How do we narrow the gap? We are much more balanced, and with the help of the elementary program — now in its sixth year — the reloading is a lot easier. Plus, every year we are playing younger girls, so we are not so upper-class heavy.
“Lastly, I have a very athletic and deeper group, which I hope will benefit from a substitution perspective to keep fresher legs and speed in the game.”
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
East Juniata
Coach: Megan Dressler, second year (0-15)
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 0-15 overall, 0-8 TVL (fifth)
Key returnees: Karah Goss, sr., F; Alyssa Stroup, jr., B/M; Hailey Yeater, jr., G.
Rest of roster: Corrine Ames, sr., B; Rebecca Deiz, sr., M; Hanah Reichenbach, sr., B; Kyla Swartz, sr., B; Nicole Huenteiqueo, jr., F; Elizabeth Fultz, so., F/B; Vivian Searer, so., G/B; Neveah Sheeler, so., B; Ava Stoner, so., F/M; Jessica Maben, fr., F/M; Grace Wagner, fr., F; Katelyn Walker, fr., M/B.
Greenwood
Coach: Kent Houser, 32nd year (530-138-22)
Classification: District 3 Class A
Last year: 13-3 overall, 5-1 TVL (second); won district championship; lost in state championship
Key returnees: Emma Rolston, sr., M; Katherine Shiffer, sr., B; Sydney Cameron, jr., M; Riley Danko, jr., M; Allie Howell, jr., F; Lydia Miller, jr., G; Gracie Roush, jr., M; Jordan Stroup, jr., M; Ashlyn Taylor, jr., M; Naomi Lyter, so., F.
Rest of roster: Emily Bubb, sr., B; Emily Hixson, sr., B; Ellie Hoffman, sr., B; Faith Polcha, sr., F; Jenna Fuller, jr., B; Ella Seiber, jr., F; Audrey Weger, jr., F; Amiah Barner, so., F; Tayla Dusharm, so., B; Rylee Hoy, so., B; Sophia Jezewski, so., M; Lia Zurenko, so., F; Rebekah Brinser, fr., F; Ashlin Bucher, fr., G; Grace Miller, fr., M; Sophie Myers, fr., M; Molly Ryberg, fr., B; Hannah Shiffer, fr., M; Isabelle Wiehe, fr., B.
Line Mountain
Coach: Maggie Fessler, fifth year (44-28-3)
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 5-7-1 overall, 3-2-1 TVL (third); lost in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Brianna Carl, sr.; Taylor Deiter, sr.; Ainsley Derck, sr.; Cortney Keim, sr.; Terri Reichard, sr.; Johna Rebuck, sr.; Riely Willard, sr.; Laney Yeager, sr.; Paige Zerbe, sr.; Alana Martz, jr.; Taylor Rothermel, jr.
Rest of roster: Not available at press time.
Newport
Coach: Cheryl Capozzoli, sixth year (79-28-2)
Classification: District 3 Class A
Last year: 9-3 overall, 6-0 TVL (first); lost in district championship
Key returnees: Jocelyn Griffin, sr.; Kimmy Kaufell, sr.; Molly Wright, sr.; Sarah Godbout, jr.; Claire Weidenhammer, jr.; Ella Weidenhammer, jr.
Rest of roster: Liza Clark, sr.; Jessica Fleisher, sr.; Lillian Hoover, sr.; Bryanna Kuhn, sr.; Lillian Otstott, sr.; Kelly Wright, sr.; Bailey Kuhn, jr.; Sophia Lawler, jr.; Makayla Caldwell, so.; Lillian Plank, so.; Kylie Shomper, so.; Lillee Shull, so.; Leah Stuck, so.; Makenna Buffington, fr.; Kylah Conrad, fr.; Josalyn Cook, fr.; Megan Foltz, fr.; Adison Geer, fr.; Delaney Greene, fr.; Faith Livelsberger, fr.; Emmaly Plank, fr.; Gracyn Shutt, fr.; Adalynn Smith, fr.; Payce Smith-Robbins, fr.; Lexie Zaring, fr.
Susquenita
Coach: Jason Brouse, fifth year (41-33-2)
Classification: District 3 Class A
Last year: 8-7-1 overall, 2-5-1 TVL (fourth)
Key returnees: Tayah Bauer, sr., B; Paige Brouse, sr., M/B; Katie Sands, sr., F; Mia Taube, sr., F/M; Eden Bradney, jr., F; Ava Taube, so., G.
Rest of roster: Angelina Bologna, sr., G; Haily Gerhold, sr., B; Alayna Kelly, jr., B; Sophia Kline, jr., F; Bethany Tome, jr., B; Leah Allewelt, so., G; Catie Baker, so., M/B; Courtney Coulter, so., B/M; Amber Gerhold, so., B; Addy Graupensperger, so., F/M; Dellanie Kisner, so., B; Ryleigh Prinz, so., B; Aubrey Richards, so., M/F; Rachel Singley, so., F/B; Dylan Snyder, so., F; Brye Wojcik, so., F; Eva Bitting, fr., B/F; Ayahana Fleisher, fr., M; Kelsi Lingle, fr., G; Lillian Lingle, fr., F; Alize Reyes, fr., F; Jayona Sanchez, fr., B; Kaylie Speece, fr., F.