SHIPPENSBURG — After missing his freshman season because of the pandemic, then half of this season with an injury, East Juniata’s Logan Strawser didn’t have high expectations heading into the postseason.
To not only win the title in the 3,200-meter run at last week’s District 4 meet, but then reach the podium Friday morning in his first state championship meet was something to be proud of for the sophomore.
Strawser, who took eighth place with a personal-best 9 minutes, 40.30 seconds, said he was happy even though he had hoped to run under 9:40. Nevertheless, his time beat his previous school record of 9:40.49.
The Tiger was one of three Valley athletes to place eighth in the Class 2A championships at Shippensburg University.
Also taking turns on the podium were Mount Carmel’s Matt Kelley (shot put) and Greenwood’s Mitchell Kauffman (discus).
Strawser missed about six weeks at the start of the season because of a knee injury that he sustained in soccer season last fall, then tweaked in preseason workouts.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to make up that base training,” he said.
After he got back into shape, Strawser said he became more confident of a good outcome.
In the race, where he was seeded 18th, he had to pick off a lot of runners to have a shot at a medal. He got into position for seventh, but had runners bearing down on him.
“I heard my coach’s wife saying from the stands that there were two runners right behind me,” he said.
After one passed him, Strawser fought hard to stay ahead of the others, noting that the runner who passed him and pulled away helped push him to stay in medal contention.
His pre-race strategy was to stay behind everyone and slowly pick them off, which is what he did.
“I was nervous. At the beginning there were a lot of people around me and as it started to spread out, I was able to pick a few slower people off and then stay right behind the faster runners,” he said.
Kelley took eighth in the shot put with a heave of 47 feet, 8 ¼ inches.
“I was disappointed. It wasn’t my best,” said the sophomore, who had a throw of 49-6 earlier in the season, “but I’m glad I got out here to throw with all these good people. I had a good time.”
He said he came in without feeling any pressure or nerves with an attitude that “whatever happens, happens.”
“I got to states, and I’m going to enjoy my time and have fun,” he said.
Kelley was seeded 10th, but moved into ninth place going into the finals. His medal-winning throw came on his first attempt in the finals.
Watching his competitors reach distances in the high 50s and 62 by the winner, Kelley said he hopes that somedoay he can reach those distances.
Greenwood senior Kauffman was eighth in the discus with a throw of 149-6, finishing where he was seeded in his first trip to the state meet.
He was a baseball player before switching to track as a freshman because of his sister, Mallory. She was a standout as a thrower for the Wildcats, and is now a sophomore competing for Penn State University.
Kauffman said he tweaked his ankle on one of his throws so he felt pretty good about his finish.
“I’m happy with the way it turned out. I came away with a state medal,” he said.
Kauffman, who had a best throw of 169-6 earlier in the season, plans to attend Penn State and said he will possibly try to walk on to the track team.