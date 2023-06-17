I’ve always been one to steer clear of the crowds. I suppose that’s why I enjoy visiting Pennsylvania’s elk region as much now if not more than during the autumn rut, when visitors flock to the area by the tens of thousands.
While it’s true it’s exciting to visit the area during the autumn when the bulls are bugling their challenges, and battles become frequent, I’ve found that June visits also have their perks. Have you ever had the opportunity to see a young elk calf hiding in the undergrowth, following its mother, or even nursing? I have and it’s fascinating.
While a few calves will be born later, the majority of cows will give birth to a single calf during the months of May or June. Youngsters can weigh as much as 30 pounds and will be able to stand within a half hour of birth. Within an hour they will be capable of nursing, getting the needed nutrition from their mothers necessary to sustain life. Within a month, the young calf will begin to graze and browse, adding vegetation to their diet as well as milk.
Female elk typically will resume feeding and living with other females, known as cows, once the young calf has become more mobile. These groups of cows often appear to take turns babysitting for one another, keeping a watchful eye for predators as the young calves frolic and play with one another. Cows are often vocal, producing a number of sounds which they use to keep in contact with the young members of their herd.
Should you choose to visit the Benezette area of Elk County in the heart of Pennsylvania’s elk territory, don’t be surprised if you encounter biologists and their crew of volunteers searching for newborn calves.
When possible, calves once located, will be captured in an effort to not only gain information on their health but also to tag the animals so they can be identified and studied later. It’s this gathering of information that has helped to see the re-establishment of a free-roaming elk herd in this remote region of the Keystone state so successful. Young elk become mobile and quick at a very early age, with youngsters over the age of 2 or 3 days next to impossible to catch and process.
While elk can be found in several counties, the majority of animals live in Elk, Cameron and Clearfield Counties. These majestic creatures are quite sizeable with mature males often weighing in between 800 and 900 pounds. Full-grown females typically weigh 400-500 pounds. The lifespan of elk in Pennsylvania is thought to be about 20 years.
Thanks to funding from Pennsylvania hunters and organizations such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the elk has a bright future here in Pennsylvania.
There are however some concerns such as brain worm and Chronic Wasting Disease both of which are a great threat both to individual animals as well as the entire herd, making it more important than ever to closely monitor the herd’s overall health.
If you’ve been looking for a getaway for you and your family, consider a trip to Pennsylvania’s elk region. Not only is it home to elk, its possible to view many other forms of wildlife including whitetail deer, bear, and bobcat as well as many other species.