BERNVILLE — There was a point during the first half of Tuesday's PIAA Class A boys soccer first-round matchup with the score knotted, that Northumberland Christian had a chance to stay in the game with District 3 champion Tulpehocken.
Then Mason Chellis created two goals in a 17-second span a run that pushed the Trojans into Saturday's quarterfinal round.
Chellis had a hat trick and assisted on two other goals as Tulephocken knocked off Northumberland Christian, 6-1, on its home field.
"That was a tough. We gave them the first goal, and the third goal too (in the opening half)," Northumberland Christian coach Jonathan Rees said. "That third goal was a backbreaker, I thought we closed out well in the first half.
"Once they got the fourth goal, that's a lot of goals to score on that team."
It wraps up the career of the seven Northumberland Christian seniors — Henry McElroy, Daniel Hayner, Luke Snyder, Cole Knauss, Dylan Kauffman, Ian Anderson and Josh King — that took the Warriors to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history.
"It's only our second year doing the PIAA, and this group has really elevated our program," Rees said. "All seven of them have taken us somewhere I wouldn't have dreamed of five years ago."
The Warriors (15-2) stayed in the game early. Chellis made a run through the middle of the field and passed to Nico Paul-Chandia, who executed a nice give-and-go to Chellis just 1:18 into the game.
However, the Warriors had an answer just 25 seconds later. Sam Garvin converted a McElroy ball played from the side to tie the game with 37:57 left in the first half.
Conner Bennett made six first-half saves and kept the Trojans at bay for nearly 24 minutes, but the Warriors couldn't break through the Tulpehocken defense.
"Henry had to come back a lot to get the ball, and that left Daniel (Hayner) isolated on top," Rees said. "They did a good job on Henry. They were physical."
The Trojans finally broke the stalemate with 15:05 left in the first half.
This time Chellis returned the favor, making a nice feed across the box to Paul-Chandia for a 2-1 advantage. Then on the kickoff, Chellis made a great one-on-one move to get free, and beat Bennett for a 3-1 advantage.
"When we played with pace, we played well," Tulpehocken coach Trevor Brown said. "We hit a lull for a bit, but picked up again in the second half."
The Trojans controlled play in the second half. The Warriors didn't have a shot on goal until there was 6:56 left in the contest.
Chellis scored his third goal — the 41st of the season for the Trojans' senior captain — with 27:13 left in the game, and despite Bennett trying his best to keep Northumberland Christian in the game, the Trojans offensive attack was relentless.
He made a great diving save of a Javier Vasquez shot, but the ball rebounded back to a Trojan, but Bennett dove to the other side of the net, to knock that ball away as well.
The Trojans (24-1) advance to face Faith Christian, a 14-0 winner over Tacony, on Saturday.
PIAA Playoffs
Class A first round
TULPEHOCKEN 6,
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 1
First half
T-Mason Chellis (Nico Paul-Chandia), 38:22; NC-Sam Garvin (Henry McElroy), 37:57; T-Paul-Chandia (Chellis), 24:55; T-Chellis, 24:38.
Second half
T-Chellis, 12:43; T-Paul-Chandia (Chellis), 23:25; T-Jorge Aguire (Conner Hussman), 3:03.
Shots: T, 21-4. Corners: T, 5-1. Saves: NC 14 (Conner Bennett); T 3 (Nick Becker).