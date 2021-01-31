The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently announced that this year, trout season will open statewide on April 3.
There will be a one-day statewide mentored youth trout day on March 27, at least that is what is official for now.
Last year, the state was scheduled for the usual two different regional openers and mentored youth days. I have to admit they surprised everyone by opening the trout season early, and more than a few people were miffed about it — that is likely putting it mildly.
The reason, of course, was COVID. I have to admit they did a good job of disbursing the normal crowds, although in some places — from what I heard — the old fishing holes still got kinda crowded.
A return to a single statewide opening day should help with spreading out the pressure. In some of the “hot holes,” however, social distancing goes out the window sometimes. Being outside in the fresh air and sunshine might be one of the best things to do, so trout fishing — as long as you are not breathing down someone’s neck — is probably a fairly healthy and safe thing to do.
That said, I have been on a trout stream and have had the village idiot crowd right up to me when I was catching trout. Now I guess if that happens, I’ll have to start gagging and coughing, and maybe even muttering under my breath that I might have COVID. It might, and I say might, be a deterrent to getting crowded out of a hole. Trout fishing can be a little like deer hunting as far as people being a little nuts.
I would not be a bit surprised to see the PFBC open trout season a week or two earlier than April 3. Maybe even in the middle of one of the weeks prior to April 3.
Time will tell, but one thing is for sure, it will be here before you know it. Yes, we will have to deal with some snow and cold weather over the next few weeks, but spring will work its way onto the landscape soon enough, and the past few winters have been fairly mild.
The “extended” trout season is going on right now. Anglers are allowed three trout per day until the end of February. Most of the anglers I know that pursue trout in the extended season are catch and release, or CPR — catch, photo, and release — which is a good thing because they catch some real trophies during this cold weather. The best bait right now is a small, slowly-worked jerkbait in the deeper holes. Bass-sized baits will catch some impressive trout as well. You might be surprised as to the size of lures that catch big trout.
A dead drifted nightcrawler or minnow is also a good bet if you are looking for a big trout this time of year. The deepest hole in any stretch of water is usually the place to find a wintertime trophy trout. If mild temperatures persist, you could find a giant in the riffle at the head of a good hole.
Spinners will also catch trout in cold water. Don’t be afraid to use a size 2 or 3 blade. The main object of spinner fishing in cold water is to keep the blade spinning, but the spinner moving very slowly and steadily.
On the river, another fairly mild winter has allowed for some decent cold-weather fishing. Smallmouth are inhabiting the shoreline eddies, and a slowly worked jerkbait or a dead sticked tube or ned rig will get you some action. Walleye and musky do not seem to mind the cold weather, and some diehard anglers are picking up some nice specimens below the fabridam and below the power plant dam. It’s hard to beat a chartreuse twister or a “bench smoke” twist minnow on a quarter ounce long shank jig right now. The bench minnow has caught lots of bass, walleye and musky over the years and remains a local staple on the river.
Ken Maurer, a Herndon resident, is a registered guide and a regular contributor to the Daily Item. He can be reached at kenroseguide@gmail.com.