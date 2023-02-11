TROY — Brianna Gordner scored 16 points for the Black Panthers, who couldn't keep pace with Troy in a nonconference road game.
Troy (15-5) broke the game open with 20 points in the second quarter.
Troy 49, Milton 30
MILTON 30
Kiley Long 2 0-2 4; Kyleigh Snyder 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 8 0-3 16; Camryn Hoover 2 0-0 4; Abbey Kitcheb 2 0-2 4. Totals 15 0-7 30.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maddie Zeiber, Tori Gordner.
TROY (15-5) 49
Rachel Kingsley 1 1-2 3; Katie Lackey 5 0-0 13; Alyssa Pasko 8 0-0 19; Katlyn Sterling 1 1-2 3; Makennna Matthews 3 0-2 6; Ella Van Noy 1 0-0 3; Amber White 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 1-4 49.
3-point goals: Lackey 3, Pasko 3, Van Noy.
Score by quarters
Milton;10;6;8;6 — 30
Troy;14;20;11;4 — 49