MONTOURSVILLE — After Warrior Run's upset victory over No. 2-seed Wellsboro in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals, the Defenders came up short against Troy in the semifinal round.
Jack Burbage drained two shots from deep, and finished with a game-high 24 points. Teammate Evan Woodward made two triples of his own and scored 12 points in the dominating victory for the Trojans.
Troy held Warrior Run to five first quarter points and led 31-22 at halftime.
Aiden McKee and Mason Sheesley each scored 13 points for the Defenders.
Warrior Run will face Loyalsock in the third-place game later this week. The Lancers fell to top-seed North Penn-Mansfield, 66-62.
District 4 Class 3A Boys Basketball
Semifinals
at Montoursville Area H.S.
Troy 67, Warrior Run 42
Troy (17-7) 67
Jackson Taylor 1 0-0 2; Colin Loveland 3 0-0 6; Justice Chimics 3 4-6 10; Lance Heasley 3 0-0 6; Evan Woodward 4 2-3 12; Eason Teribury 1 0-0 2; Jack Burbage 8 6-7 24; Lincoln Chimils 1 3-3 5. Totals: 24 15-19 67.
3-point goals: Burbage 2, Woodward 2.
Did not score: Brady Campbell, Joseph Frye, Trevor Teribury, Lucas Laxley.
Warrior Run (12-12) 42
Chase Beachel 1 0-0 3; Carter Marr 4 0-0 8; Cooper Wilkins 0 1-3 1; James Keifer 1 0-0 3; Aiden McKee 6 1-8 13; Mason Sheesley 5 1-2 13; Landon Polcyn 0 1-4 1. Totals: 17 4-17 42.
3-point goals: Sheesley 2, Beachel, Keifer.
Did not score: Griffen Harrington, Jace Brackhart, Aden Lewis, Braego Cieslukoski, Gavin Gorton, Ryan Newton.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;5;17;10;10 — 42
Troy;13;18;16;20 — 67