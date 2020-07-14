Bucknell football Dave Cecchini said he expected the news, but was hoping it wouldn’t come.
Unfortunately for Cecchini and Bison fans, the news came Monday as the Patriot League announced it would not play fall sports this year.
“It wasn’t a shock, given all the signs coming through — the Ivy League canceling fall sports and the spike in coronavirus cases,” Cecchini said. “I’ve been coaching for 25-odd years, and this is the first time I won’t have football in the fall. That’s disappointing, especially for the players who have been working hard to get ready.
The League announced Monday that Patriot League teams — with the exception of Army or Navy — will not engage in intercollegiate competition during the fall. There is a possibility that fall sports will be played in the spring, and decisions on winter and spring sports have not been made.
“For all of us — presidents, ADs (athletic directors), coaches and student-athletes — we’re heartbroken and disappointed,” Bucknell Director of Athletics and Recreation Jermaine Truax said. “I’m supportive of the decision. It’s the right thing to do until we know more.”
Bucknell volleyball coach Tyler Hagstrom, the only first-year fall coach for the Bison, said he also has been expecting the worst.
“It’s disappointing but understandable,” he said. “We’re thinking about safety as much as possible. We hope to have some sort of season in the spring, so we’re trying to stay positive.”
It wasn’t a decision that came easily.
“Really, really tough decision,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “Nobody’s happy. Happy is a word that’s kind of gone out the window.”
Heppel said news about the United States’ inability to control the pandemic coming out of the July 4 weekend heightened concern within the Patriot League about its ability to safely conduct a sports season.
“That really spurred a lot of individual conversations of, ‘What are you thinking? Where are you? How might we best begin to think about moving forward?’” she said. “And that led into more collective conversations last week.”
Truax said those conversations have been happening in one form or another for a long time.
“If you asked me a month ago when things seemed to be trending downward, I thought there was a good chance,” Truax said. “We’ve been having conversations for several months. It changes day by day as new information comes out about the number of cases, hot spots, travel restrictions, safety concerns. How do you navigate all that?”
Truax also said that the League felt it was time to make a decision.
“It’s July 13, and we got to the point where we had to make a decision for the league,” Truax said. “Where it is today — in terms of the worldwide pandemic — it’s the right decision. We couldn’t wait any longer to make a decision.”
Truax — who encouraged people to follow social distancing protocols and to wear masks — said he wasn’t sure what was going to happen.
“In a lot of ways, I feel just as uncertain now as I did in March when we did this (canceled competition) for the spring,” Truax said. “Until we see a downward trend in cases, it’s hard to predict what will happen.
“It goes back to I don’t know — and I don’t think anybody does — what it’s going to look like in September or October.”
What’s next
Cecchini said he held a team meeting on Monday after the news broke.
“There’s still a lot of questions to be answered,” Cecchini said. “Then we need to get that information to our players, so a lot of the meeting centered on that.”
The questions are about not only will there be a spring season and how workouts will look in the fall, but also questions about testing for the coronavirus and what measures will be taken that affect the players as students.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have all the answers,” Cecchini said. “But we did have a good productive conversation with our players.”
Bucknell is scheduled to begin fall classes on Aug. 17, so answers aren’t immediately required.
Cecchini said he was hopeful that the team could do something similar to what they would have done if spring practice wasn’t canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hopefully, we can do some lifting, agility and conditioning,” Cecchini said. “Then we can have some practices and get the pads on. That’s what we’re looking forward to, but it’s all based on the health of the team, students, faculty and staff at the university. That’s what we’re aiming for, hoping for, and hopefully, we’ll get it.”
Truax said the hope was that there could be practices — despite there being no games — in the fall.
“It may not look like spring ball with practices culminating in a game,” Truax said, “but so long as we can do it safely and effectively, football, soccer and our other fall teams will be able to practice, lift, do conditioning. They can do all the things they generally do, with health and safety in mind, and following the NCAA’s guidelines for resocialization.”
Hagstrom spent a couple of weeks with the volleyball team after getting hired in early February, but then the pandemic caused Bucknell to shut down, sending his team across the country, and the globe.
“Even though we won’t have competition in the fall, hopefully, we can have some practices,” Hagstrom said. “My goal for the spring was to instill my offense and defense. We have some good talent, so even without that time, I still felt at least by conference play, we’d do pretty well. Now, hopefully, we can install that during the fall.”
However fall practices look, Bucknell is hopeful that its teams will be able to compete in the spring.
“There’s uncertainty because we don’t know what’s going to happen with other leagues or what the NCAA will decide,” Truax said. “We’re looking at creative ways to have meaningful competitions in the spring.
“We might not be able to play. We might play for a Patriot League title, or maybe a regional title. Maybe the NCAA will move the season. We just don’t know. If we can find a creative way, and keep everyone safe and healthy, we’ll certainly try to play.”
Cecchini said because of that possibility there was still reason for optimism.
“It would be better to play in the spring than not at all,” Cecchini said. “Hopefully the coronavirus will reverse course in terms of cases, things will get better and we’ll have a shot to pick things up in the spring and get the players out on the field.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.