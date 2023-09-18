LEWISBURG — Bucknell vice president for athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax has been appointed as a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Oversight Committee.
Truax, who recently chaired the FCS Championship Selection Committee, will now serve a four-year term on the newly formed FCS Oversight Committee. Previously, the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and FCS were combined in one committee.
Truax joins a team of administrators tasked with enhancing the development of FCS football with a focus on prioritizing a well-rounded student-athlete experience, student-athletes’ personal growth, and leadership development.
The Oversight Committee consists of 15 voting members, comprised of FCS athletic directors and conference commissioners, along with one head coach and one current student-athlete. Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito is the chair of the committee, and Stony Brook AD Shawn Helbron is the vice chair.
“It is an honor to work with such a talented group of professionals who share a keen interest in enhancing FCS football and advocating for the dedicated student-athletes and coaches who participate,” said Truax. “After serving on the FCS Selection Committee for five years and as a member of the Football Oversight Committee last year as the FCS Selection Committee Chair, I am looking forward to sharing some of that insight with this group as we look to strengthen the FCS model.”
Truax was a member of the FCS Selection Committee from 2018-22, and he chaired the committee in his fifth year. He has also served as chair of the Patriot League’s committee of football athletic directors, he has experience in the Arena Football League, NFL, and FBS, and he is a former football student-athlete himself at Edinboro University.