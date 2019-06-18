Director of Athletics Pam Samuelson announced Monday morning the hiring of Mike Tubb as the next head coach of the Susquehanna University men’s and women’s swimming programs. Tubb, whose tenure begins July 2, becomes the fourth head coach in the programs’ 43-year history.
Tubb brings seven years of coaching experience across the Division I and Division III levels. Most recently, he served as the assistant coach for Division I The University of Illinois at Chicago for the past five seasons. His track record at UIC includes four swimmers combining for 11 Horizon individual championship titles. Tubb assisted in coaching the 2015 Horizon Freshman of the Year and four-time 500 freestyle conference champion in Brie Hines.