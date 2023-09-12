BLOOMINGTON — For the second time in just two months, a Big Ten football coach has had to cede his job duties in disgrace.
It’s another situation where problems of differing natures continue to take eyes off the field at Big Ten institutions.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker was suspended without pay Sunday after a USA Today story published the same day detailed a sexual harassment claim filed against Tucker by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor, who had worked with the football program to educate players about sexual misconduct prevention.
A Title IX investigation was initiated, and in that investigation, Tucker admitted he committed a lewd act in a phone call with Tracy in April 2022.
Tracy, who said she was gang-raped by four members of the Oregon State football team in 1998 (charges were dropped when Tracy did not testify) and who has since become an advocate against sexual violence, has denied the relationship with Tucker was romantic in nature.
After the USA Today story published, and in the investigation itself, Tucker claimed their relationship was consensual. On Monday on social media outlets, Tucker made an impassioned plea he is innocent and the investigation does not have validity.
“The sham hearing scheduled for October 5-6 is ridiculously flawed and not designed to arrive at the truth,” Tucker claimed in his social media post.
Tracy made an equally impassioned defense on social media in response to Tucker’s social post.
“This is just more of the same DARVO, deflection, victim blaming and lies that I’ve been dealing with now for months,” said Tracy, with DARVO referring to deny, attack, reverse victim and offender. “Coach Tucker has been delaying and trying to stop the investigative process since the beginning.”
Her legal representatives also claimed Tuesday she never intended to go public with her accusation until her name was leaked to the media.
How much evidence there is to verify either the accusation itself or Tucker’s defense is an unanswered question, but Tucker’s admission of a lewd act could be in violation of the contract he signed in 2021, when he became the second-highest paid coach in college football at $95 million over 10 years.
Surprising rushers
After two games, four Big Ten running backs are averaging more than 100 yards — Michigan State’s Nate Carter (112), Maryland’s Roman Hemby (110), Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai (107) and Wisconsin’s Chez Mellusi (103).
Only Hemby was projected as the top rusher for these schools entering the season. Carter, Hemby and Mellusi have each had 40-yard or more runs to add to their total.
Monangai is an exception. He had 42 carries and has averaged 5.1 yards to amass his 214 yards, no run longer than 27 yards.
“He ran tough,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said after Monangai rushed for 165 yards in a 36-7 win over Temple on Saturday. “That’s a heckuva rushing day, and they were tough yards, too.”