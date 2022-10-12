SELINSGROVE — Amsa Courtney and Abby Parise each had a goal and an assist as the Seals honored their seniors at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Parise scored off a Ella Magee assist in the first half, before getting the helper on Courtney's goal six seconds into the second half. Carolyn Proger added a goal off a Courtney assist with 19:42 left in the game.
Kirsten Yoder had two saves in the shutout for the Seals (8-7 overall, 5-2 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I).
Selinsgrove 3, Central Mountain 0
First half
Sel-Abby Parise (Ella Magee), 22:03.
Second half
Sel-Amsa Courtney (Parise), 39:34; Sel-Carolyn Proger (Courtney), 19:42.
Shots: Sel, 26-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Kirsten Yoder); Central Mountain, 22.