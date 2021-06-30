The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Trea Turner thought three bags the moment he made contact. So did everyone else in the ballpark.
Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“I’m thinking triple out of the box,” Turner said of his last hit, which he drove to the right-field wall, “and just hoping that he doesn’t pick it up right away and get it in before I usually make my decision.”
As Turner’s fourth hit of the day sailed down the line, the crowd rose immediately in expectation of a play at third.
And the Rays were prepared. Manuel Margot hit cutoff man Mike Brosseau. The second baseman’s relay was true.
But Turner narrowly beat Yandy Diaz’s tag with a headfirst slide.
“Everybody was standing up,” said Nationals manager Dave Martinez of his dugout. “They were all practically wanting to go on the field. and when he was safe, there was a loud cheer. ... I love watching him run.”
Turner joins a club that is as old-fashioned as it is exclusive.
Aside from Beltre, the others with three cycles got them before the mid-1930s.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 20, Mets 2
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and Atlanta battered New York.
The Braves (38-41) were 13-15 in June. They trail the first-place Mets (41-35) by 41/2 games in the NL East after enjoying a rare offensive highlight with 20 hits.
The Braves led 14-2 when outfielder Albert Almora entered the game to pitch in the eighth with the bases loaded. Almora walked Ender Inciarte and hit Pablo Sandoval with a pitch to force in runs.
Rockies 6, Pirates 2
DENVER — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat Pittsburgh.
Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is just 6-31 on the road.
A day after being no-hit by Germán Márquez for eight innings, the Pirates jumped on Gray for their first runs of the series. Adam Frazier led off the game with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly and Bryan Reynolds hit his 14th homer for a quick 2-0 lead.
Gray (5-6) didn’t give up another hit before leaving four a pinch-hitter in the sixth. He walked four — one intentional — hit a batter and struck out five to continue the strong run of outings by Colorado starters.
Brewers 15, Cubs 7
MILWAUKEE — Highly-touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout Chicago for their eighth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series, and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7.
Cardinal 7, Diamondbacks 4
ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings, helping himself with a two-run double, as St. Louis beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.
Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera.
Kim retired his last five batters. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits as the Cardinals won for the fourth time in their last five games.
Alex Reyes earned his 20th save in as many opportunities. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.
Padres 7, Reds 5, 6 inn.
CINCINNATI — Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot, and San Diego rallied for its 11th win in the last 12 games, beating Cincinnati in a game called in the sixth inning due to rain.
Grisham’s first career grand slam in the fifth inning came off reliever Josh Osich, and gave San Diego the lead and its sixth straight win over Cincinnati in the past two weeks.
The game was stopped with one out in the Padres’ half of the sixth amid a thunderstorm. It was declared official after a 93-minute delay.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 9, Blue Jays 7, 10 inn.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning, and Seattle held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat Toronto.
Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.
Tigers 9, Indians 4
CLEVELAND — Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering Detroit past Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.
Castro’s two-out single off Bryan Shaw (2-3) in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara, and broke a 4-4 tie.