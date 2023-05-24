The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner had a good reason to be able to handle the Philly boos aimed at the scuffling shortstop after chasing two balls in the dirt, and striking out in the seventh inning.
Philly fans can’t bring the heat like mom can from home.
“She told me today she was booing me,” Turner said with a laugh.
Donna Turner might fit in faster among Phillies fans than Turner has with the team in his first season in the Philadelphia lineup.
Turner eventually made mom proud when he tied Wednesday’s game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Alec Bohm hit the winning single in the 10th to rally the Phillies from five runs down in a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Turner delivered his first highlight-reel hit for the Phillies when he connected to left field off reliever Jose Ruiz (1-1) with two outs, tying the game at 5. Turner has been mired in a brutal slump that forced the $300-million shortstop to say this week: “I’ve sucked.”
Phillies fans booed Turner off the field in the seventh inning after a particularly ugly at-bat in which he wasn’t even close to connecting on two swings on balls in the dirt. He struck out and was 0 for 4 — and 2-for-20 on the homestand.
“She texted me, and said good game except for that fourth at-bat,” Turner said.
All was forgiven in the ninth.
Braves 4, Dodgers 3
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly drove in Austin Riley in the bottom of the ninth, and Atlanta beat Los Angeles to avoid a three-game sweep.
Austin Riley doubled to left field off Phil Bickford (1-2) to lead off the ninth. Riley moved to third on Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder to first base. Following an intentional walk to Eddie Rosario, Albies’ fly to deep right field allowed Riley to score easily, setting off a celebration near first base.
Bryce Elder gave up seven hits and one walk but had six strikeouts while allowing only one run in six innings. Elder stranded two runners on base in each of the first three innings to continue his season-long success in pitching out of trouble.
Cubs 4, Mets 2
CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman pitched eight efficient innings to help Chicago beat New York.
Nico Hoerner homered in Chicago’s second straight victory since coming home after a 2-7 trip. Seiya Suzuki also drove in a run with a double off Japanese countryman Kodai Senga.
Stroman (4-4) threw just 88 pitches in his longest outing of the season, 59 for strikes. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two.
Francisco Álvarez hit a two-run shot in the third, but that was it for the Mets. Stroman helped himself by starting a 1-6-3 double play in the sixth, and then pounded his chest in celebration.
Reds 10, Cardinals 3
CINCINNATI — Ben Lively earned his first victory as a starter since 2017, Kevin Newman drove in three runs, and Cincinnati had its highest hit total in almost a year in a win over St. Louis.
Rookie shortstop Matt McClain hit the second homer of his big league career, and Spencer Steer had a career-best four hits with two RBIs for Cincinnati, which pounded out 18 hits, the team’s highest total since posting 20 against the Chicago Cubs last May 26.
Nationals 5, Padres 3
WASHINGTON — Alex Call had a two-run double in Washington’s four-run second inning, and the Nationals held off San Diego.
Call also singled to help the rebuilding Nationals improve to 11-11 in May and 21-28 overall.
Washington starter Trevor Williams (2-2) went 52/3 innings. Carl Edwards Jr. and Hunter Harvey combined for 21/3 scoreless innings and Kyle Finnegan worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save. They held the Padres to four hits.
Marlins 10, Rockies 2
DENVER — Yuli Gurriel had four hits, Sandy Alcantara limited Colorado to two runs in six innings, and Miami beat the Rockies to snap a three-game losing streak.
Alcantara (2-5) put together one of his best outings in what has been a difficult season, striking out three and allowing his second-fewest runs this season.
Major league hitting leader Luis Arraez doubled in two runs in a three-run fifth inning that gave the Marlins a 5-1 lead.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 9, Yankees 6
NEW YORK — Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer and pinch-hitter Gunnar Henderson had a go-ahead, two-run double in an eight-run seventh inning that rallied Baltimore over New York, stopping the Yankees’ season-high winning streak at five games.
Gleyber Torres homered twice and drove in three runs, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa tripled and homered as the Yankees built a 5-1 lead against Tyler Wells.
New York’s bullpen entered with a major league-best 2.80 ERA, but Baltimore sent 12 batters to the plate in the seventh against Nestor Cortes and the bullpen, the Orioles’ highest-scoring inning this season.
Rays 7, Blue Jays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan became the first eight-game winner in the majors, and Tampa Bay rebounded from a 19-run loss to beat Toronto.
McClanahan (8-0) allowed one run, four hits and struck out seven in seven innings. Tampa Bay is 10-1 when the left-hander takes the mound.
Luke Raley and Jose Siri hit solo homers off Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) in the second inning. The major league-best Rays (36-15) lead the big leagues with 97 homers.
Toronto, which lost for the eighth time in 10 games, got a pinch-hit homer by Cavan Biggio during a two-run eighth.
White Sox 6, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Michael Kopech struck out nine, and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings, Romy González had a two-run double, and Chicago dealt Cleveland its sixth shutout loss.
Kopech (3-4) did not allow a baserunner until Josh Naylor singled leading off the fifth. The right-hander walked one, and extended his shutout streak to 15 innings in his last two outings. Reynaldo López and Jimmy Lambert wrapped up the combined four-hitter.
Andrés Giménez had the Guardians’ other hit off Kopech.
González’s drive into the right-field corner highlighted a five-run fourth against Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (2-3). Jake Burger and Seby Zavala added sacrifice flies in the inning.
Tigers 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pinch-hitter Zack Short hit a three-run homer to lead Detroit over Kansas City.
Riley Greene also homered, doubled and scored twice for the Tigers in the game that was delayed 29 minutes by rain.
Greene led off the sixth with a double and went to third on an infield single by Matt Vierling. Short drove them both home with the first pinch-hit home run of his career, a 416-foot shot to left field off Josh Taylor (1-2).
INTERLEAGUE
Rangers 3, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Martín Pérez pitched seven strong innings, Marcus Semien hit the 16th leadoff homer of his career, and Texas held off Pittsburgh to win for the fifth time in six games, and move 13 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2016 season.
Pérez (6-1) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts to win his fifth straight decision. The 32-year-old left-hander induced 12 groundball outs, including a pair of inning-ending double plays. Will Smith earned his ninth save.
Semien hit the second pitch of the game from Johan Oviedo (3-4) for his eighth home run of the season. Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe had two hits each for Texas.
Rodolfo Castro and Jason Delay had two of Pittsburgh’s eight hits.
Brewers 4, Astros 0
MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser allowed two hits in 51/3 scoreless innings, and Milwaukee homered three times in its win over Houston.
Willy Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning to put the Brewers ahead for good. Owen Miller and Brian Anderson added solo shots in the seventh.
The Astros mustered four hits, two off their season low and went scoreless in the last two games of the series.
Twins 7, Giants 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Edouard Julien returned to the leadoff spot and hit a home run, drove in two runs, and scored twice as Minnesota snapped a three-game skid with a win over San Francisco.
Joe Ryan (7-1) gave up six hits, struck out four and allowed a run in five innings. Four relievers finished up in a game in which San Francisco left 15 runners on base, and went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
Julien went 1-for-3 as a slew of injuries forced manager Rocco Baldelli to juggle his lineup more than normal.