MANDATA — Turnovers were a major problem for Line Mountain last year, and the Eagles had that same problem Friday night in their season opener against Tamaqua.
Line Mountain committed six fumbles — losing four of them — and Tamaqua quarterback Brayden Knoblauch threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, which turned the game into a 40-0 defeat for the Eagles.
“We installed a new offense and are going back to running mid-line and veer, so you’re going to have some growing pains with that,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “We’ve done a pretty good job in practice, but practice is one thing and the game situation is another. There’s going to be some things to work out, and we’ll get it worked out, but I saw enough good things.
It looked a bit more promising to start for the Eagles when quarterback Evan Herb took the first play from scrimmage and carried the ball 36 yards into Tamaqua territory. The Eagles got one more first down, but the drive stalled at the Tamaqua 19, and they turned it over on downs.
“Tamaqua is an excellent team and are big and physical and veteran,” Carson said. “They’re a complete team. I just wanted to see us fight 48 minutes. If we didn’t turn the ball over, I thought we had a chance to be there in the end. I think we would have if we didn’t.”
Following a false start penalty on Tamaqua’s first play of its first drive, Knoblauch hit Matt Kistler for an 86-yard touchdown pass after Kistler slipped behind the Eagles’ secondary.
From there, it was all downhill for the Eagles as Tamaqua scored on four of its five first-half possessions to take a 28-0 halftime lead. Knoblauch, who completed 16-of-19 passes, found Kistler twice more in the end zone in the first half.
Nate Boyle had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half, and added two second-half touchdown runs for the Blue Raiders. Kistler grabbed seven receptions for 182 yards.
“Brayden has been throwing the ball on the sidelines with us since he was about seven years old so he’s been doing this for a while and he looked like it tonight,” said Tamaqua coach Sam Bonner. “I think they were loading up on the run for us, so it opened up some of those spots that we hit.”
Aside from a 27-yard gain by Boyle early in the second quarter that set up his first touchdown, Line Mountain made yards on the ground hard to come by for the Blue Raiders. Tamaqua gained 30 additional yards on 19 other carries.
“I knew that they were going to want to come out and throw the ball, and we worked like crazy on that and studied a lot of film,” Carson said. “We knew what they were and what they were trying to do. The defense we played, we were doing to give up that soft spot in the middle on those curls, but I would have given up those curls all day to avoid giving up home runs. We worked on it, but we just didn’t execute and when that happens, you get nailed with big plays.”
The Eagles amassed 158 yards of offense, with 36 of those coming on the opening play and 31 coming on a completion late in the fourth quarter.
TAMAQUA 40, LINE MOUNTAIN 0
Tamaqua (1-0) 7 21 6 6 — 40
Line Mountain (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
T — Matt Kistler 86 pass from Brayden Knoblauch (Nate Boyle kick)
Second quarter
T — Matt Kistler 12 pass from Knoblauch (Boyle kick)
T — Boyle 1-yard run (Boyle kick)
T — Kistler 9 pass from Knoblauch (Boyle kick)
Third quarter
T — Boyle 4 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
T — Boyle 3 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
T LM
First downs 18 9
Rushes-yards 20-57 43-131
Passing yards 336 27
Passing 16-19-0 2-4-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 6-4
Penalties-yards 8-70 4-34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Tamaqua: Nate Boyle 17-52, 3 TDs; Nate Curvey 2-9; Brayden Knoblauch 1-minus-4. Line Mountain: Beau Keim 13-23, Jacob Feese 9-54, Evan Herb 8-33, Jace Hackenburg 6-7, Aidan Herb 3-11, Kelly Reed 2-5, Max Bingman 2-minus-2).
PASSING — Tamaqua: Brayden Knoblauch 16-19-0, for 336 yards, 2 TDs; Line Mountain: Evan Herb 1-2-0, for minus-4 yards; Jace Hackenburg 1-1-0, for 31 yards; Jacob Feese 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Tamaqua: Matt Kistler 7-182, 3 TDs; Nate Boyle 4-89; Cody Hamm 2-29; Pierce Demetriades 1-23; Jake Barron 1-9; Lucas Gregoire 1-4; Line Mountain: Adrian Troutman 1-31, Kelly Reed 1-minus-4).