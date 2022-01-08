SELINSGROVE — Catholic forced 38 Susquehanna turnovers Saturday that the Cardinals turned into 41 points on their way to a 68-43 win over the River Hawks in Landmark Conference women's basketball.
The No. 24 Cardinals (10-1, 1-1 Landmark) went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter to take the lead for good.
The River Hawks (8-4, 0-2 Landmark) nailed three of their four field goals to start the game with a 7-2 lead after a jumper by Olivia Brandt. That's when the Cardinals went on their run.
A jumper by Sadie Comfort pulled the River Hawks to within 18-13 after the first quarter.
Catholic's lead hovered around 10 points for most of the second quarter, and the Cardinals went on an 11-2 run to go up by 20 midway through the third quarter.
Catholic's lead swelled to as many as 28 points late in the contest.
Brandt finished with her Landmark Conference-leading seventh double-double of the season, finishing with game-highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Isabella Schwabe tallied seven points and four rebounds, while Kenzie Salvaggi finished with six points in her first career start for the River Hawks.
Erin Doherty scored 16 points in the win for Catholic, and Sammie McCarter came off the bench to score 12 points.
Catholic 68, Susquehanna 43
Catholic (10-1, 1-1) 68
Erin Doherty 7-16 0-0 16, Rachel Bussanich 3-6 3-4 10, Amanda Johnson 2-13 0-0 5, Carly Mulvaney 1-4 2-2 4, Amelia Baldo 1-4 0-0 2, Sammie McCarter 5-8 1-2 12, Erin Thompson 2-3 1-1 5, Luca Mamula 1-5 2-4 4, Molly Aromando 1-4 0-0 3, Kaleigh Beirne 1-2 0-0 3, Kathryn Greenhut 1-1 0-2 2, Sarah White 0-1 2-2 2, Sienna DeGross 0-2 0-0 0, Nicole Huyer 0-0 0-0 0, Maggie Bednarek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 11-17 68.
Susquehanna (7-3, 0-2) 43
Olivia Brandt 6-15 6-8 18, Isabella Schwabe 3-5 1-2 7, Kenzie Selvaggi 2-5 0-0 6, Megan Emlet 1-3 2-3 4, Sadie Comfort 1-7 0-0 2, Kate Hildebrandt 1-4 0-2 2, Victoria Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Sydney Schmus 1-1 0-0 2, Alicia Goldenziel 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Meehan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 9-15 43.
Halftime: Catholic 35-22. 3-point goals: Catholic 7-21 (Doherty 2-5, Bussanich 1-1, Beirne 1-1, Aromando 1-3, McCarter 1-3, Johnson 1-6, White 0-1, DeGross 0-1); Susquehanna 2-14 (Selvaggi 2-4, Emlet 0-1, Clarke 0-1, Comfort 0-3, Brandt 0-5). Rebounds: Catholic 36 (Mulvaney 9); Susquehanna 40 (Brandt 11). Assists: Catholic 12 (Johnson 4); Susquehanna 8 (Brandt 4). Blocked shots: Catholic 2 (Bussanich, White); Susquehanna 3 (three tied with 1). Steals: Catholic 21 (Doherty 5); Susquehanna 5 (Brandt 2, Schwabe 2). Turnovers: Catholic 17; Susquehanna 38. Total fouls: Catholic 15; Susquehanna 15. A: 167.