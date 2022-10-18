MILLERSBURG — Isaiah Dyer scored halfway through the second half as Millersburg knocked off Greenwood, 1-0, in the Tri-Valley League boys soccer semifinals.
The Indians (14-4-1) will face East Juniata (15-3-1) in the TVL championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Susquenita. The teams split the season series. Millersburg won the first game, while East Juniata beat the Indians, 2-0, last week. East Juniata has won 14 straight games.
Dyer scored off a double assist from Marcus Tapper and Jayden Kintzer as the Indians took advantage of their only shot in the game.
Braden Klinger had 10 saves in net for Millersburg.
Greenwood (14-3-1) had beaten Millersburg, 4-1 and 7-1 during the regular season. The Wildcats are currently the fifth seed in the District 3 Class A, and will play a district playoff game next Wednesday.
Tri Valley League Playoff Semifinals
at Millersburg
Millersburg 1, Greenwood 0
Second half
M-Isaiah Dyer (Marcus Tapper, Jayden Kintzer), 20:00.
Shots: G 10-1. Corners: G 7-2. Saves: Millersburg 10 (Braden Klinger); Greenwood 0 (Pate Anderson).