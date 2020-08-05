The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — José Berríos pitched six strong innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 Tuesday in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.
The Twins won their fifth in a row and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001.
Pittsburgh lost its fifth straight game and at 2-9 has baseball’s worst winning percentage at .182.
n Braves 10, Blue Jays 1
ATLANTA — Max Fried boosted Atlanta’s depleted rotation by allowing only one run in six innings, Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, and the Braves beat Toronto.
The Blue Jays played their first game since Thursday. Their weekend series against Philadelphia was postponed in this virus-interrupted season.
n Marlins 4, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — After enduring one final delay in their effort to return from an eight-day, coronavirus-induced hiatus, Miami found enough power and pitching within their vastly overhauled roster to beat Baltimore.
Francisco Cervelli and Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who had their season halted after 18 players tested positive for COVID-19 following the opening series in Philadelphia.
Pablo López threw five innings of two-hit ball, and the bullpen allowed just one hit in Miami’s first shutout victory since Sept. 8 against Kansas City.
n Indians 4, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer, and Cleveland snapped a four-game skid.
Bieber (3-0) allowed a season-high five hits and two runs in 72/3 innings. He walked two with eight strikeouts. James Karinchak struck out Nick Castellanos to finish the eighth, and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his third save.
n Cubs 5, Royals 4
CHICAGO — Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered, and Chicago overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat Kansas City for its fifth straight win.
Kyle Hendricks tossed seven solid innings to help the Cubs improve to 9-2, their best start through 11 games since 2016 when they went on to win the World Series.
n White Sox 3, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE —Jose Abreu hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, helping Lucas Giolito and Chicago edge Milwaukee.
The White Sox have won six consecutive games for the first time since April 2017 as they attempt to snap a string of seven straight losing seasons.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Nationals 5, Mets 3
WASHINGTON — Star slugger Juan Soto danced on the dugout roof to celebrate solo shots by Howie Kendrick and Josh Harrison, and Washington returned from a coronavirus-caused four-day break to beat injury-depleted New York.
n Rockies 5, Giants 2
DENVER — Germán Márquez struck out nine in efficiently throwing into the eighth inning and benefited from an overturned home-run call as Colorado beat San Francisco
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 5, Red Sox 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows got two hits after missing the first 10 games of the season with the coronavirus, and Tampa Bay stopped its losing streak at five.
Boston lost its fourth in a row.