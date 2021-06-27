The Daily Item
Two Bucknell athletes — one an incoming freshman — will join their respective Olympic teams in Tokyo later this summer.
Freshman Rayven Sample was named to the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field team. He earned his spot in the 400 by winning the T45 classification at the Paralympic Trials.
Sample competed in three events for Bucknell at the recent 1C4A championships (400, 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay). One of 15 ambulatory runners to qualify for Tokyo, the track and field portion of the Paralympic Games is set to begin on Aug. 27.
Boati Motau, an incoming freshman member of the Bucknell women’s water polo team, was named to the South African women’s water polo team by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.
Motau, a Johannesburg native, will join the Bucknell program in the spring. She was a three-sport athlete at the Roedean School in South Africa, and earned varsity letters in field hockey and water polo for for three seasons.
South Africa will open up pool play in women’s water polo against Spain on July 24 in Tokyo. Pool A also consists of Canada, the Netherlands and Australia.