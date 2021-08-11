Kari Melberger has already played a key role for a Bucknell field hockey team that won its first Patriot League title and NCAA tournament game last year.
MJ Kuczura started five games for the Bucknell men’s soccer team a season ago.
Bloomsburg graduate Paige Temple took part in her first intrasquad scrimmage as a freshman on the Bucknell women’s soccer team Thursday.
Warrior Run graduate Lauren Trapani — a four-time Daily Item Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year — hasn’t arrived on campus yet to start her freshman season.
What those four Bison student-athletes have in common is they are going through their first preseason workouts at Bucknell this fall.
“It’s been weird,” Kuczura said. “It was so funny. Coach said he was going to treat all of the underclassmen — freshmen and sophomores — as freshmen because we’ve never done preseason before, and it’s not easy.”
The weirdness isn’t lost on Melberger and her teammates.
“As a team we talked about it (Wednesday) that we have two full classes that haven’t been through a preseason,” she said. “Coming into preseason, I didn’t know what to expect. I hadn’t been through the double sessions or the longer practices.”
Temple said it’s been a topic of conversation for the women’s soccer team, as well, and she thinks it has helped make her transition to college easier.
“We’re really close with the sophomores,” Temple said. “A lot of our firsts are the same as theirs. Obviously, it’s their first preseason, too, but it’s not just soccer. They didn’t have in-person classes, so they don’t know all the buildings. It makes it easier for the freshmen. There are 16 or 17 of us going through all these firsts. It’s made the adjustment so much easier.”
Kuczura said he knew where two academic buildings were, so he had some work to do, and added that in-person classes would be a slight adjustment.
“It’s definitely going to be different not taking a class from bed,” he said with a laugh.
Melberger said she feels as if she’s in between a sophomore and a freshman this preseason.
“We know the drills. We know how practices go, so not much has changed,” Melberger said. “Because I had last year, I think it’s gone so much better, and I’ve been able to get more things done.”
However, there still has been a learning curve. There was a team dinner one night in a room Melberger had never heard of, and she hadn’t gone through the fitness evaluations common to the preseason.
“The run test was one thing I never experienced,” she said. “That was my biggest fear coming in.”
After a knee injury slowed her training early in the summer, Melberger spent a lot of time running during the offseason to pass the run test.
It was similar for Kuczura.
“I was a little nervous about the fitness test,” he said. “But everybody did really good and the coaches were happy.
“I definitely don’t feel like a freshman. I know what the coaches want to see, but having three-a-days is different.”
Kuczura said under normal circumstances he wouldn’t be thrilled about having three practices per day with the heat index well over 100, but these aren’t normal circumstances.
“I’m actually excited,” he said. “It’s great to see the boys again and get to know the freshmen. It’s not the easiest thing, but it prepares you. Plus, it’s nice being back with no masks.”
Newcomers excited to begin
Both Temple and Trapani said excitement was the main feeling they had before heading to campus as student-athletes for the first time.
“I’m definitely a little nervous because it’s an all-new atmosphere, and I’m not really sure what to expect,” Trapani said.
Temple also said she was nervous, mostly because she didn’t get a chance to know her teammates in person due to the coronavirus pandemic before arriving on campus. Temple said the first days have gone well.
“It’s been so crazy because preseason is super-busy, but I’ve loved every minute,” Temple said. “The soccer has been about what I expected. The pace is so much faster. The team has been a lot more welcoming. They’ve welcomed us with open arms. I was expecting them to be nice, but they’ve shown they really want us.”
Trapani will get her first experience Monday when practice starts after she moves in Sunday.
“I’m definitely looking forward to having training partners,” Trapani said. “I’ve met some members of the team, but I really want to get to know them. I’m excited to be in a team environment again — I had a really good one in high school.
“I’m excited about having people to push me and seeing improvement in my performance. That’s pretty much my main goal.”
Trapani has been working hard this summer to prepare herself for her initial foray into college cross-country, adding 20-25 miles per week to her training regimen.
“Having the training plan and sticking to the schedule has been helping me,” Trapani said. “Some faster stuff is getting worked in there, but it’s mostly about lengthening my mileage.
“I feel confident in my training more so than in the past. I’m hoping to do better than I did in high school, and I’m expecting to. Fingers crossed.”
Trapani has also enlisted her sister Lindsey’s help. Trapani recently went on a 13-mile run on the rail trail, and her sister biked beside her so she would have someone to talk to.
“I have my music playing out loud for any bystanders,” Trapani said of how she passes the time while running upwards of 50 miles per week. “I try to find a running partner if I can because it helps to have someone to talk to.”
Another thing the athletes have in common is they all know that this preseason work sets the tone for the regular season.
“Our practices have been intense,” Temple said. “We’re moving the ball super-well and quickly. I’m excited because if we move the ball fast enough in practice, then in games it will be slowed down.”
Melberger and her teammates are aiming to build off a historic season for the field hockey team.
“We’re all really pushing,” Melberger said. “We really want to defend the title. Everyone is very driven. We’re excited to get back to competition. Last year, we only had like six (regular-season) games. We have two scrimmages, which we didn’t get to have last season. I’m excited to prepare for a full season.”