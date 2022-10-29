MILTON — To say Nick Koontz left plenty on Milton’s Alumni Field Saturday afternoon would sound rather cliché, but Shikellamy’s senior outside midfielder was sporting a reddening strawberry on his left calf.
Yet while the sting directly traced to the brush burn on Koontz’s lower leg will continue for several days, it won’t come close to matching how Koontz is feeling after seeing his high school soccer career come to an end.
Setbacks in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals are certifiably painful, but the one-goal variety is even more excruciating. And that’s what a healthy number of Shikellamy’s valiant Braves were dealing with as many of them gathered around skipper Jon Steese for the final time as a high school student-athlete.
Second-half finishes from Isaiah Reibson and Nick Bellomo — the latter with 16:32 remaining — propelled Jersey Shore to a 2-1 victory over Steese’s Braves in the first of four games at Alumni Field. Saturday’s result popped Shore (12-3-0) into next week’s championship scrap against Selinsgrove, a 7-0 winner over Athens.
Conversely, Shikellamy (9-9-1) is finished after making its first postseason appearance since 2015.
Ryan Williams bagged the lone goal for Steese’s Braves late in the opening half, providing a confidence boost heading into the halftime break. Dillon Zechman finished with nine saves, while the midfield trio of Koontz, Zach Allar and Cam Smith spent much of the 80-minute exercise playing thankless yet necessary roles.
In other words, the determined trio was content to stand up attacking players, win tackles and 50-50 balls, and light fuses on potential counterattacks. And against a Jersey Shore side flush with big, physical players that would fit comfortably into an impromptu livestock roundup, getting stuck in isn’t a whole lot of fun.
“The plan was to hold our (shape) together, hold them off, and hopefully get the momentum first,” Koontz said. “We did. We got the momentum first, but on (their second goal) I think we lost it. We played the part.
“We played well.”
Yet Koontz & Co. did just that as Zechman was wrapping his mitts around Shore strikes or using his feet to stymie the snarling Bulldogs. Slowly, but surely, confidence and comfort levels were growing. Once Williams authored a toe-poke from the top of the six that found an open net at 35:34, the Braves were really wound up.
“Zechman’s a really positive kid out of the back,” Steese said. “They sort of feed off of him.”
Of course, Williams wouldn’t have had a chance to finish if Fernando Nunez hadn’t performed plenty of dirty work near the end line to dig out a ball that somehow skipped in front. Williams did the rest.
And while the Braves likely wanted to keep playing — and not take their 10-minute respite — the Bulldogs were determined to find an equalizer and push in front. Finally, with 20:27 to go, Reibson was able to run on to a ball that was played out, snake past several would-be defenders and poke a shot past Zechman.
Nearly four minutes later, Reibson played a long ball in that Zechman was waiting to caress with his trusty mitts. Bellomo, however, was able to get a shoulder on it, force it to the floor and direct the ball into an empty net.
Shikellamy had three chances to pocket an equalizer, but Allar, Nunez and Williams were unable to cash in.
“They have great character,” Steese said of his team. “They’re great guys. This team is a fun team to coach.”
And while the sting was setting in immediately, Koontz and his classmates eventually will feel that sting subside as they realize they’re leaving the Shikellamy program in much-better shape than it was when they arrived.
“I just want to say thank you to Steese, thank you to the players, we couldn’t have done it without them,” Koontz said. “They’re going to keep this team winning. … If they can keep it going, they’ll do better than we did.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
at Milton HS
JERSEY SHORE 2, SHIKELLAMY 1
First half
S-Ryan Williams, 35:34.
Second half
JS-Isaiah Reibson, 59:33; JS-Nick Bellomo (Reibson), 63:28.
Shots: JS 11-5. Corners: JS 5-3. Saves: Shikellamy 9 (Dillon Zechman); Jersey Shore 4 (Cameron Fishel).