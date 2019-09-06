COAL TOWNSHIP — Lourdes Regional got second-half penalty kicks from Adam Sandri, and the game-winner from Layth Kanafani as the Red Raiders picked up a 6-5 win over Williams Valley in Schuylkill League boys soccer action on Tuesday night.
Mikey Myers scored for the Vikings 10:08 into the second half for a 5-4 lead before Sandri tied the game with 15:59 left in the game. Kanafani’s game-winner came with 12:35 left in the game.
Sandri finished with four goals in the game for Lourdes Regional (1-1 overall and SL).
Lourdes Regional 6,
Williams Valley 5
First half
LR-Adam Sandri, 39:14; LR-Sandri (Joey Nguyen), 36:30; WV-Bronson Kelly (Caleb Machamer), 31:10; WV-Mikey Myers (penalty kick), 22:02; WV-Kelly (Machamer), 9:12; LR-Sandri, 7:40; WV-Kendal Davis (Kelly), 1:29.
Second half
LR-Hunter Reed (Andrew Wasilewski), 33:59; WV-Myers (penalty kick), 29:31; LR-Sandri (penalty kick), 15:59; LR-Layth Kanafani (penalty kick), 12:35.
Shots: LR, 16-10. Corners: LR, 4-2. Saves: Williams Valley (Joey Darker), 10; Lourdes Regional (Nick deManincor), 5.
n Lewisburg 4, Milton 1
MILTON — Ben Liscum and Anthony Bhangdia each scored two goals to lift the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory.
Liscum scored two unassisted goals in the first half, before Carter Lilley scored 10 minutes into the second half for the Black Panthers off an assist from Owen Yoder to pull Milton within a goal.
Bhangdia scored five minutes later for the Green Dragons then added a second goal with 22:03 left in the second half off an assist from Lucas Jordan.
Lewisburg 4, Milton 1
First half
L-Ben Liscum, 31:25; L-Liscum, 27:27.
Second half
M-Carter Lilley (Owen Yoder), 30:00; Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, 25:00; Lew-Bhangdia (Lucas Jordan), 21:03.
Shots: Lew, 25-3. Corners: Lew, 9-0. Saves: Milton (Colton Loreman), 18; Lew (Anthony Burns), 2.
n Selinsgrove 7, Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Owen Magee, Nick Ritter and Kyle Ruhl each scored two goals to lead Selinsgrove to the HAC-I win.
Ritter scored off an assist from Magee for a 1-0 Selinsgrove lead before Nick Koontz tied the game for the Braves with 21:23 left in the first half.
The Seals (3-1, 2-0 HAC-I) then scored six straight goals to seal the game.
Selinsgrove 7, Shikellamy 1
First half
Sel-Nick Ritter (Owen Magee), 27:00; Shik-Nick Koontz, 21:23; Sel-Noah Derr, 17;17; Sel-Ritter (Magee), 11:19; Sel-Magee (Jamison Bohner), 8:31.
Second half
Sel-Magee (Matthew Gilfert), 32:34; Sel-Kyle Ruhl (Derr), 24:24; Sel-Ruhl, 8:58.
Shots: Sel, 23-3. Corners: Sel, 9-1. Saves: Shikellamy (Ben Gross), 10; Selinsgrove (Cole Catherman and Dominic Parise), 0.
n Williamsport 1,
Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Sophomore Jimmy Pombor scored in the 22nd minute and the Millionaires held the Wildcats to just two shots in the HAC-I victory.
Ryder Mauer made seven saves for Mifflinburg (1-3 overall, 0-2 HAC-I).
Williamsport 1, Mifflinburg 0
First half
W-Jimmy Pombor (Isaac Niemczyk), 22:00.
Shots: W, 8-2. Corners: W, 7-0. Saves: Mifflinburg (Ryder Mauer), 7; Williamsport (Evan Whinof), 2.
n Midd-West 10,
Montoursville 0
MIDDLEBURG — Carter Knepp scored five goals to lead the Mustangs to the HAC-II victory.
Chase Strohecker, Trey Wagner, Connor Erdley, Nolan Stahl and Gavin Marker also scored for the Mustangs, which outshot the Warriors, 22-1.
Midd-West 10, Montoursville 0
First half
MW-Chase Strohecker, 37:30; MW-Carter Knepp (Aidan Steininger), 22:30; MW-Knepp (Strohecker), 20:39.
Second half
MW-Knepp (penalty kick), 38:07; MW-Trey Wagner (Owen Solomon), 30:40; MW-Connor Erdley (Stefan Leitzel), 28:25; MW-Nolan Stahl (Strohecker), 25:45; MW-Knepp (Wagner), 21:40; MW-Knepp (Wagner), 17:30; MW-Gavin Wagner (Kyle Ferster), 12:25.
Shots: MW, 22-1. Corners: MW, 6-0. Saves: MTV 18, MW 1.
n Halifax 4, East Juniata 0
HALIFAX — Nathan Tanner scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to the TVL win.
Halifax 4, East Juniata 0
First half
Hal-Nathan Tanner (Elijah Krell), 27:48; Hal-Tanner (Colby Enders), :19.
Second half
Hal-Nathan Berge (Krell), 11:32; Hal-Tanner (Preston Lebo), 10:13.
Shots: Hal, 14-5. Corners: Hal, 8-3. Saves: East Juniata (Andrew Hunter and Kobe Bonnell), 10; Halifax (Ben Anderson), 4.