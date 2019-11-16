The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario — Filip Chlapik scored in the second period, Anders Nilsson made 26 saves, and the Ottawa Senators killed off a late four-minute power play to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Friday night.
n Devils 2, Penguins 1
EWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves as New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.
Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils.
It was Pittsburgh’s first game without star center Sidney Crosby, who is expected to miss at least six weeks following surgery for a core muscle injury.
n Canadiens 5, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Shea Weber scored to extend his points streak to five games, Carey Price made 25 saves, and Montreal responded to a big hit by Alex Ovechkin on Jonathan Drouin, beating Washington.
n Blue Jackets 3, Blues 2, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski scored 3:34 into overtime to lift Columbus past St. Louis.
With the Blue Jackets on a 4-on-3 power play, Werenski buried a shot from the right circle.
n Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Brad Marchand scored two third-period goals to help Boston beat Toronto.
Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Zdeno Chara added a goal, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.