Southern Columbia’s powerful wrestling contingent became a tad less menacing Tuesday with the scratch of two returning PIAA qualifiers from this weekend’s District 4 Class 2A championships.
Top-seeded 182-pounder Tyler Waltman and ninth-seeded 132-pounder Ian Yoder, both juniors, are eliminated from postseason competition.
Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said he could not disclose the reason because it involves a “school issue.”
“It was a school decision, and I had nothing to do with it,” he said. “It’s a darned shame.”
Southern Columbia, the defending District 4, Northeast Region and PIAA tournament champion, had advanced all 12 of its wrestlers from last weekend’s South Sectional to the district tournament in Williamsport.
Waltman finishes his season at 23-7, and is 74-30 in his career. He was a regional runner-up last season. Yoder, 25-15 this season, 82-49 career, was also a regional silver medalist a season ago.
In Yoder’s absence, Midd-West junior Austin Aucker (22-13) moves from the No. 10 seed to Yoder’s spot, and Mount Carmel’s Tyler Winhofer (18-7), a senior, enters the tournament as the No. 10 seed.
At 182, Line Mountain junior Jacob Feese (28-8), the sectional runner-up, will move from the No. 6 spot to the No. 1 seed vacated by Waltman. Danville senior Mike Cook (21-10) moves from the seventh spot to No. 6, and Lewisburg sophomore Brady Cromley (12-4) moves up from the 12th seed to No. 7.
After Mifflinburg’s Graham Wiand declined the spot, Sugar Valley Rural Charter sophomore Corey King (11-16) took over the No. 12 seed.