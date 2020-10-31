The last four years could not have been easy for Jason or Cade Dressler, but the father-son duo who have helped lead Mifflinburg’s football team into the District 4 4A playoffs tonight wouldn’t change anything.
Cade Dressler, a senior two-way lineman for the Wildcats, is a four-year starter in football and a standout baseball player. He has committed to play baseball for Virginia Commonwealth.
Mifflinburg, winner of four of its last five football games, heads to Jersey Shore tonight for a semifinal matchup against the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the state in 4A. With the understanding that their time together on the football field may be limited, the Dresslers are reflective.
“For the month of August, it seemed like it was a rollercoaster,” Cade Dressler said. “First it looked good; then it looked like we weren’t going to play; then we got to play. I’ve been glad we’ve been able to play.”
“The last four years have flown,” Jason Dressler said. “This has just been a huge year for us, with the COVID situation and the fact that, selfishly, my son is a senior and if he didn’t have a season, a big piece of it would have been missing, especially since his brother is a freshman on the team.”
Cade Dressler’s performance on the football field, his 4.0 GPA and a commitment to community service and school are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Cade is a member of the National Honor Society, part of Mifflinbug’s RISE team and is vice president of the Senior Class and the AP Club. He also participates in the Envirothon. He said he enjoys volunteering to help at Mifflinburg’s annual Fourth of July 5K.
Yet he still finds time to star in football and baseball.
“I think it’s all about time management,” he said. “Putting aside time to focus on schoolwork, balancing that I have to do things for others.”
The Dresslers have also managed the father-son, coach-player relationship quite well.
“There is a lot of positives, but it does make it tough on the kid,” Jason said. “I think he puts more pressure on himself.”
“For me, I don’t know anything else,” Cade said. “I’ve had him as a coach from the I started playing sports. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
While Cade is heading to VCU to play baseball — a sport Jason has not coached him in and admitted he learned as his sons got older and better — he says leadership and work ethic will help him succeed beyond the playing fields.
“His mom and I have been raising our son to leave, to go explore the world,” Jason said. “I think that is what attracted him to Richmond (where VCU is located). We are proud of him. He’s a unique young man who is a hard worker and (has) grown up in a unique situation. He’s had some opportunities, and has been able to reap the benefits of all of his labor. It’s a great lesson that good things come to people who work hard.”