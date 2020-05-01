The Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State basketball team reflects a trend toward big guards who can do everything.
In the case of Class 4A Player of the Year Jordan Longino, “everything,’’ isn’t even limited to the basketball court.
Longino, a 6-foot-4 junior guard at Germantown Academy, is a major-college recruit in basketball and football. In hoops, he averaged 22.9 points per game to go with elite playmaking, rebounding and defense.
He’s the 46th-ranked high school junior in the country, with scholarship offers from Villanova, Indiana, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Penn State and others. He was also first-team all-state last season.
In football, he’s a quarterback who threw for more than 2,000 yards, with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and is starting to attract FBS college attention.
The 4A first team is big, period, and unlike the first teams in other classes actually looks, positionally, like a basketball team.
The other guards are 6-4 Tyreese Watson of Bonner-Prendergast, and 5-11 Donald Whitehead of Hickory.
In addition to Longino, repeat all-staters include Whitehead and Jake Kelly, a 6-3 senior swingman from Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt.
Imhotep senior Elijah Taylor and Hill School senior Caleb Dorsey, both 6-8 forwards, round out the first team.
The 4A coach of the year is Brendan Stanton of Pope John Paul II, who took over a losing program two years ago and went 20-5 this season, won the District 1 championship and reached the state quarterfinals.
The all-state teams are chosen in voting by a panel of sportswriters from throughout the state.
Pennsylvania Sportswriters
All-State Boys Basketball Team
Class 4A
First team
Jordan Longino, 6-4 Jr. G, Germantown Acad
Tyreese Watson, 6-4 Jr. G, Bonner-Prendergast
Elijah Taylor, 6-8 Sr. F, Imhotep
John Camden, 6-7 Jr. F, Archbishop Carroll
Donald Whitehead, 5-11 Jr. F, Hickory
Caleb Dorsey, 6-8 Sr. F, Hill School
Second team
Isiah Warfield, 6-5 Sr. F, Central Valley
Nick Filchner, 6-8 Sr. F, Allentown CC
Ibrihim Kane, 6-5 Sr. F, Polumbo
Jake Kelly, 6-3 Sr. G, Bishop McDevitt
Gabe Dorsey, 6-6 Jr. F, Hill School
Zack Rovinsky, 6-7 Sr. F, Western Wayne
Third team
Drew McKeon, 6-3 Sr. G, Pope John Paul II
Steven Ressler, 5-11 Jr. G, Bedford
Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0 Sr. G, Bonner-Prendergast
Johnny Crise, 6-6 Sr. F, Highland
Justin Green, 6-5 Jr. F, Pope John Paul II
Peyton Mele, 6-3 Jr. G, Hickory
Coach of the year: Brendon Stanton, Pope John Paul II
Also receiving votes: Kevin Funston, Bonner-Prendergast; Joe Klazas, Lancaster Catholic