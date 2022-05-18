The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — A pair of Valley teams reached the District 4 Class 2A doubles quarterfinals Wednesday, but none advanced to today’s semifinals.
Hughesville, seeded fourth, rallied from a set down to beat Mifflinburg’s top team, which was seeded fifth, in the quarterfinals. Lewisburg’s top team, seeded seventh, lost to No. 2 Montoursville.
The Spartans will play top-seeded Central Columbia in the semifinals at Central Pa. Tennis Center. The other semifinal will pit Central Columbia’s unseeded second team against the Warriors.
Mifflinburg’s duo of seniors Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese started their day with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Towanda’s top team, and followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Lewisburg’s second team, before running into the Spartans.
Greb and Dreese won the first set 7-5, but Mikey Dylina and Mason Thomas won the next two sets 6-4, 6-0 to grab the win for Hughesville.
Lewisburg’s top team of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma did not drop a game in their opening match, and rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 win in the second round before falling 6-1, 6-4 to Montoursville. The second-seeded Warriors dropped only one game in two matches before taking on the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg’s second team of Greyson Azeredo and Matt Rawson defeated the second team from Lewisburg 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 before falling to the Wildcat pair.